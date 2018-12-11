Scott Disick Might Like Pitting Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Against Each Other, Per ‘HL’

Scott Disick is currently stuck in the middle between his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie — but he might actually be enjoying it.

According to a December 11 report by Hollywood Life, Scott Disick’s former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian — whom he shares three children with, Mason, Penelope, and Reign — is allegedly causing issues between he and his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting photos of herself with Scott on social media, and Sofia reportedly feels disrespected by her actions. While Disick has stayed quiet on the situation, Dr. Jenn Mann says that he may secretly be loving it.

“It’s hard to know exactly how Scott is feeling about these pictures Kourtney has been posting but clearly he’s going over there. And these pictures aren’t selfies, so he had to be aware the pictures were being taken. Either he’s condoning it, or maybe some part of him likes pitting these two women against each other. Maybe it makes him feel important and desirable and on some level maybe he likes it. Otherwise why wouldn’t he put a stop to it and say please don’t post these pictures? It does seem that something about this situation is working for him,” Dr. Mann stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it seems that everyone has an opinion on the photos. After Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo of herself, Scott Disick, and their kids from a recent family trip to Bali — and then again from their Thanksgiving Day celebration together — things escalated.

Kardashian then took to Instagram to share a photo of her wearing a sexy black dress and lounging on her bed while Disick sat next to her with their daughter, Penelope. “Co-parenting,” Kourtney captioned the photo, one which allegedly sent Sofia Richie over the edge.

Even Wendy Williams spoke out about the situation on her talk show this week, siding with Sofia, and revealing that she believe Kourtney’s actions were disrespectful — and were likely intended to make Sofia feel bad.

Williams revealed that Kardashian should take the photo off of social media, and focus more on the other projects in her life, such as her love for interior design, and activities with her kids.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend Scott Disick, and his co-parenting relationship with Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns for a new season on the E! network next year.