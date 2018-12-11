Bristol Palin Accused Of Creating Fake Drama For ‘Teen Mom OG’

Is Bristol Palin faking it for the cameras?

Is Bristol Palin creating drama for the Teen Mom OG cameras? That’s what her former husband, Dakota Meyer, claimed during the latest episode of the show.

During Monday night’s episode of Season 8, Palin was seen reaching out to Meyer in hopes of mending their co-parenting relationship after a feud on social media. Unfortunately, things between them only became further strained after Meyer suggested Palin was acting differently when the cameras were around.

“When you’re sitting here bashing the mother of your kids, that’s hurting your kids,” Palin said to a producer, according to a report shared by Radar Online on December 11. “Our relationship has been over for a long time so there should not be any hurt feelings. I’ve already gone through this with Levi [Johnston].”

Palin shares her two youngest children, Sailor and Atlee, with her former husband, Meyer, who she split from earlier this year, and her oldest son, Tripp, with ex-boyfriend Levi Johnston.

Although Palin was concerned about her co-parenting relationship with Meyer, specifically, during the scene in question, Meyer didn’t seem to have the same feelings and felt that their kids were doing great.

“The girls are fine, the girls are happy,” he said. “The schedules are the same, it’s week on, week off. What do we want to sit down and talk about?”

In response to Meyer’s question, Palin explained that she and her former husband have acted petty at times and said she wanted to make sure that they are now on a better path for the sake of their family. Still, Meyer didn’t think an on-camera shootout was the answer and suggested she was only speaking to him because the cameras were around and she wanted to secure her storyline on the show.

“Pick up the phone or text me when theirs not cameras around,” he said. “Show me you’re going to have genuine intentions and it ain’t just for the show to start some drama.”

According to Bristol Palin, she prefers to speak to her former husband with the cameras around because she feels it holds them to a certain “level of accountability.”

That said, Dakota Meyer believes she’s motivated by the audience’s thoughts, rather than what’s best for their kids.

“That’s what the show has done to her. She’s more focused on the show and her image than she is about what’s in the best interest of the kids,” he alleged.

To see more of Bristol Palin, Dakota Meyer, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.