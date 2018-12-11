Kourtney Kardashian Refuses To Stop Posting Photos With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian is allegedly refusing to stop posting photos of herself with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick, even though his current girlfriend, Sofia Richie, is unhappy about it.

According to a December 10 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian wants to be able to post photos of herself with Scott Disick and/or their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whenever she wants, and not have to worry about what Sofia Richie thinks about the situation.

Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian will not stop posting the photos that Richie hates, and that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her social media photos.

“Kourtney has no intention of stopping posting photos of her and Scott together, and as far as she’s concerned it’s nobody’s business, but hers and Scott’s. Kourtney doesn’t mean to be disrespectful towards Sofia. It’s just more a case of Sofia’s feelings don’t even factor into the equation when it comes to Kourtney and Scott’s ongoing relationship,” an insider stated.

“The most important thing to Kourtney is that her children grow up knowing and seeing that their parents have a close and loving relationship. She and Scott have finally achieved that, she’s super proud of it and wants the whole world to know,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a photo of the family together on a recent vacation to Bali. Days later, she decided to share another picture of the family spending Thanksgiving Day together, in which Scott Disick stayed over at Kris Jenner’s house to celebrate.

However, it was a recent picture of Kourtney wearing a skimpy black dress and lounging on her bed beside Scott and their daughter, Penelope, that seemingly sent Sofia Richie over the edge.

Insiders claim that Richie, who has been dating Disick for over a year now, believes it is very disrespectful of Kardashian to post the photos, and that she thinks Kourt is doing so out of jealousy or spite because she’s bothered by Sofia and Scott’s romance.

As many fans know, Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in the summer of 2015. The pair had a very rocky relationship that often had a lot of tension due to Kardashian’s lack of communication and Disick’s hard partying and substance abuse issues. Both have since moved on in their dating lives since the split.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his co-parenting relationship with former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E!