So, What’s Happening With Meghan Markle And Her Palace Staff?

Yet another person is leaving the royal family staff, sparking a new round of rumors about the newest royal Duchess. Samantha Cohen, chief of staff for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, will be leaving as soon as a replacement can be found, according to People.

Cohen just got the job over the summer. Though at the time Cohen accepted the post, it was announced that Cohen would be an “interim” replacement in the position.

Previously, Cohen was Queen Elizabeth’s assistant. She served the Queen as a private secretary and press spokeswoman, and she knows the ins and outs of the royal life.

Cohen will leave after the royal baby is born or perhaps a little longer, depending on how long it takes for her replacement to be trained and oriented to the role.

This is yet another royal family staff member to leave recently. Meghan Markle’s assistant Melissa Touabti left after just six months.

Cohen worked for the royal family for 17 years, according to Yahoo.

The staffing changes are fuel for the fire of the “difficult Duchess” rumors that have started to swirl around Markle.

Cohen’s departure was planned and known, according to E! Online, but Touabti left quite suddenly. Rumor has it that Touabti had a “difficult” relationship with Markle.

It has also been reported in British media that Meghan was a bit of a bridezilla in the weeks leading up to the royal wedding.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and her baby bump are absolutely stunning! (????: Getty) #FashionAwards pic.twitter.com/XN1SuDrSHv — ESSENCE (@Essence) December 10, 2018

However, various royal experts have spoken in Meghan’s behalf and say that she is hardworking and pleasant.

According to Inside Edition, royal staff members call Markle “Duchess Difficult” because she’s so demanding. It’s also been rumored that Prince William tried to dissuade his younger brother from a relationship with Markle, telling Harry that Meghan wasn’t really a good match.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child in spring 2019. She has rarely been out of the news since her engagement to the Prince was announced, and Meghan has taken it in stride so far.

And the truth is, Meghan may be acting somewhat “difficult” just now. She hasn’t been married to Harry very long and she’s six months pregnant. She’s also still working, and plans to keep working for as long as she can in her pregnancy. So it’s all a pretty stressful situation, if the rumors about Meghan’s difficult attitude are even somewhat true.

Reportedly, Meghan Markle also had trouble with sister-in-law Kate Middleton after Meghan berated one of the other Duchess’ staff members.