Meghan Markle Made A Surprise Appearance At The British Fashion Awards

Meghan Markle and her growing baby bump made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards on Monday, gracing the stage at the Royal Albert Hall to a stunned crowd. The Duchess of Sussex shocked everyone by showing up unannounced to hand off the coveted British Womenswear Designer of the Year award to Clare Waight Keller, the artistic director for Givenchy.

Markle wowed the stage in a sleek, inky, one-shoulder dress. The black floor length Givenchy number hugged Markle, showing off her adorable baby bump — which she cradled as she presented Waight Keller her award. The Duchess had her dark hair pulled back into a chic, low bun — and accessorized the look with gold accent pieces. Markle wore golden post style earrings, and a gilded Pippa Small “Wajiha Bangle” set, which retails for around $430. The Duchess further accessorized with sparkling, Tamara Mellon “Karat” back-strap heels.

Markle, who also rocked striking black nail polish to the award ceremony, took the mic to address the roaring crowd who were thrilled to see the Duchess on stage.

“It is such an honor to be here celebrating British fashion and British fashion designers in my new home of the U.K.,” the Duchess beamed.

The unique relationship between the Duchess and Clare Waight Keller began when Markle, 37, trusted the Givenchy lead to design her most revered look to date — her wedding gown. The two collaborated closely on the jaw-dropping silk dress that Markle wore to wed Prince Harry in May. The stunning frock featured a classic boat-neckline, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a mid-length train. Though there were no adornments or lace featured on the gown, Markle had a piece of a blue dress she wore on her first date with Prince Harry sewn into the dress, Elle reported.

“I got to know Meghan on such a personal level. To have someone like that trust you in an incredible moment in their life is something that is just the most unbelievable honor. I can’t thank you enough because it was the most beautiful moment,” Waight Keller said of receiving the award, presented by the Duchess.

In 2017, Waight Keller became the first ever woman to lead the house of Givenchy. When presented with her award, the fashion designer looked just as shocked as everyone to see the Duchess. According to Harper’s Bazaar, Waight Keller had planned on dedicating her award, partly, to the Duchess, who was now by her side. They shared some laughs on stage, and Markle wrapped her designer friend in a warm embrace.