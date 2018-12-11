Chris Pratt Discusses Weight Loss Progress Through Intermittent Fasting

Chris Pratt is giving his opinion on a popular new diet trend.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt, 39, is known for his impressive physique. He’s undergone a total weight transformation over the years, since first gaining recognition as the lovably chubby Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation. The actor had to go through vigorous training in order to prepare for his role in the hit film Jurassic World which premiered in 2016 and later the sequel, Jurassic World 2, which hit theaters this past summer. The actor admits he loves food and struggles to keep fit, often trying out new trendy diets along with his regular workouts. Most recently, Pratt has found success through intermittent fasting, a weight loss technique he opened up about on social media, according to People.

Although Pratt has seen results through a variety of different diets throughout the years, he has struggled to stick with just one, noticing he often gains the weight back over time. He decided to give intermittent fasting a try after hearing the rave reviews from many celebrities and well-known athletes. “So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing; don’t eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It’s super exciting actor stuff,” Pratt said sarcastically on his Instagram story Monday. He encouraged others who are trying to get back into shape to do their research on the fasting technique. “Look it up! Check it out! It’s actually kinda cool,” he said. “Works pretty good and I’ve lost a little weight so far.”

Pratt loves his morning coffee but says he no longer accompanies it with spoonfuls of sugar and milk in order to avoid the extra calories. He now drinks his coffee black, occasionally adding a little oat milk as a little treat. Despite his restrictive diet, Pratt still allows himself to “cheat” every once in a while. He looks forward to treating himself to one of his favorite snacks after a day of only clean meals.

The actor is a firm believer that diets work best when you fill up on food that is good for you, which doesn’t necessarily mean you have to eat less. “I actually lost weight by eating more food, but eating the right food, eating healthy foods and so when I was done with the movie my body hadn’t been in starvation mode,” he told People after training for Guardians of the Galaxy. “It wasn’t like I was triggered to just gorge myself and get really fat again.”