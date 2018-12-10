She Loves Liam, But Marriage Is Not On Miley Cyrus’ Mind

Rumors have swirled about the rings they've worn in the past, but the time is just not right for the couple.

When Miley Cyrus first laid eyes on Liam Hemsworth in 2009, he was holding a door open for her on the way to audition for the movie The Last Song. The chemistry was instantaneous she admitted.

Liam had seen a few Hannah Montana episodes before they ran into each other, but after reading the script together, he was smitten, too. It’s no wonder these two fell in love on and off screen during the making of that movie. It’s also no wonder that their longtime romance has been on and off ever since as the couple regularly battles rumors that incessantly swirl around their love life.

The couple first dated from 2009 to 2010 before breaking it off for a bit. They made a few public appearances, but then rumors began to circulate about a gorgeous topaz ring she was sporting on her ring finger. Miley quickly tweeted that she was not engaged.

But in June 2012, the two were officially engaged and their fans went crazy. But it didn’t take long before people accused both Miley and Liam of cheating on each other. After swatting that buzz for months at a time, Miley’s own dad Billy Ray Cyrus told Nightline that he didn’t know if they would make it down the aisle. Sure enough in 2013, their relationship began to crumble and the engagement was called off.

Then three years ago, the pair rekindled their romance and engagement, but kept a low profile this time around. But once again, a mysterious ring in the form of a gold band on Liam’s ring finger fueled gossip about a secret wedding the A-list pair might have held behind closed doors.

A source told E! News that the rumor mill was wrong again.

“He wears that ring as more of a ‘promise’ to Miley, but they are not officially married,” the source said. “The only thing that is missing is the legal piece of paper.

Earlier this year, though, Liam’s hunky big brother Chris Hemsworth confirmed with E! News that they were “not officially married.” When the subject of marriage surfaced again, Miley shot down the stories of wedding bells ringing. She was interviewed recently by Andy Cohen on Sirius XM channel Radio Andy when the matrimonial conversation popped up again. She clarified that they’re in a great spot and are just going to enjoy the moment.

“I’m very kind of just like in this space of like working, so not too much and he’s got a new moving coming out, so we’ve got a lot going on,” she said.

The couple also is still recovering from the devastating California wildfire that destroyed the home they shared. TMZ also reported that her storage unit was hit by thieves back in October, but they didn’t discover the break-in until after the fire. The biggest item swiped was a batch of guitars valued at more than $10,000.