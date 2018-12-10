Get Ready For Christmas With Pentatonix’s ‘Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree’

You can check out the acapella magic of Pentatonix performing Christmas songs during their TV special tonight.

With just over two weeks until Christmas day, now is the time to be stocking up on all your favorite Christmas music. In anticipation, acapella group Pentatonix has released their version of the Christmas classic, ‘”Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

As Billboard points out, this new release from Pentatonix, which debuted on December 8, is in the promotion of their television special, Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night. This television special will air tonight on NBC.

Pentatonix’s Christmas special will feature songs from their new Christmas album titled Christmas Is Here! Their Not So Silent Night TV special will also feature special guest performances from the musical talents of Kelly Clarkson, Backstreet Boys, and Maren Morris, as well as the illusionists Penn & Teller.

Pentatonix’s version of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” follows in the footsteps of their previous video release of “Where Are You, Christmas?” which was released only days ago to their YouTube channel.

According to USA Today, Pentatonix’s television Christmas special will follow “the a cappella group through a mysterious stay in Las Vegas on Christmas Eve.” During the special, the group will try to figure out what happened during their “Not So Silent Night” on Christmas Eve. Of course, they will also be performing plenty of musical numbers during the special as they delve into the mystery.

The musical event will begin in the “Caesars Palace hotel room, where no one, except newest member Matt Sallee, knows why they’re dressed in strange attire (vocalist Scott Hoying is wearing a gladiator costume),” according to USA Today.

Included in the line up of musical Christmas treats is “Joy To The World,” which is performed on the High Roller Ferris wheel as well as “Sweater Weather” and “Coldest Winter” being performed in Penn & Teller’s theater.

As for those special musical guests joining Pentatonix, there will be a 10-part harmony with The Backstreet Boys with “Winter Wonderland,” Kelly Clarkson will join them for “My Grown Up Christmas List,” as well as two songs with country star Maren Morris, Whitney Houston’s “When You Believe,” and Jeff Buckley’s “Hallelujah.”

Pentatonix will also sing their own renditions of the Christmas classics, “What Christmas Means To Me,” “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree/Deck the Halls,” “Where Are You Christmas,” “Making Christmas,” and “Jingle Bells.”

While you wait for the TV special, you can view the clip of Pentatonix’s version of the Christmas classic, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” below.

Pentatonix: A Not So Silent Night debuts on NBC on Monday, December 10, at 10:00 p.m. ET.