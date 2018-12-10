Offset Slammed For Claiming To Miss Cardi B After Allegedly Cheating On Her

Cardi B fans have nothing nice to say to Offset on Twitter.

It was just last week that Cardi B broke the news that she and her husband, Offset, were getting a divorce. Naturally, Cardi B and Offset fans quickly sprung into action to do some investigative work to figure out what caused the relationship to come to an end.

Ultimately, the internet concluded the end of the relationship stemmed from Offset’s inability to be faithful to his wife. As the Inquisitr has previously reported, Offset paid tribute to Cardi B over the weekend on Twitter by announcing to his 1.63 million followers that he missed his wife.

“F**K YALL I MISS CARDI,” he penned in a simple all caps tweet. In a little over 24 hours, the tweet has accumulated just shy of 500,000 likes and over 130,000 retweets. There were also 30,000 people who took to the comment section of the tweet to share their thoughts on the tribute to his ex.

Unfortunately for Offset, most of the comments and retweets were from fans of Cardi B and these fans had nothing nice to say to the rapper.

“You wasn’t saying all that when you was setting up threesomes with X, Y, and Z. Now sit in timeout and hush,” one Twitter user said as he retweeted Offset’s tweet.

“WHEN WILL GUYS LEARN THAT ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES,” a second Twitter user exclaimed in an angry all-caps retweet.

Offset makes public plea for Cardi B https://t.co/VAoIbEXOTJ — Microsoft News (@microsoftnews) December 9, 2018

A few individuals seized the tweet as an opportunity to poke fun at how similar his name was to the word “upset.”

“You should change your name to upset,” one individual retweeted.

Some opted to use lyrics from Cardi B’s songs to shut down Offset.

“I like texts from my exes when they want a second chance,” one user penned referencing one of Cardi’s songs.

“She told you to be careful with her,” a second chimed in referencing her music.

Offset Wants Cardi B Back, But Thinks Haters Will Ruin His Chances https://t.co/jW57gdaPKM — TMZ (@TMZ) December 10, 2018

“Hit or miss? I guess she’ll never miss ya. You got a ex wife I bet she doesn’t kiss ya. She gone find another man and she won’t miss ya, she gone skrrt and hit the dab like Wiz Khalifa,” one user commented parodying lyrics to iLOVEFRiDAY’s hit song, “Mia Khalifa.”

Unsurprisingly, a few screenshots referencing Ariana Grande’s latest hit, “Thank U, Next” also found their way into the comment section of the tweet.

The consensus among those retweeting and commenting on Offset’s tweet was that if he truly loved and missed Cardi B, he shouldn’t have cheated on her to begin with.