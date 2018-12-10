Is The ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Getting Yet Another Member From ’16 And Pregnant’? Someone May Be Getting Fired

Find out who is reportedly in talks to join the cast of 'Teen Mom 2.'

Is 16 & Pregnant star Lindsey Nicholson joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 — and replacing one of the show’s longtime stars?

After MTV added Briana DeJesus, formerly of 16 & Pregnant and Teen Mom 3, rumors are swirling which suggest Nicholson could be added to the show for an upcoming season. The speculations suggest that Nicholson could chronicle her life as a young mom to three kids, including twins Jackson and Paisley — who she welcomed with husband TJ at just 29-weeks pregnant.

Days ago, Radar Online shared a report with readers in which they noted that Nicholson’s twins had struggled with a number of health issues throughout their months-long stay in the NICU.

“No one talks about it,” Nicholson revealed to Teen Mom Time. “It is so hard. My goal in the next few years… I would love to be able to go and speak and share our story.”

According to Nicholson, she has been in talks for a role on Teen Mom 2 in the past — but isn’t sure if she will ever be added to the show. While Radar Online suggested she could replace one of the show’s current stars, including Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lowry, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, it’s hard to say who could be in jeopardy of leaving.

Although Houska has expressed frustrations with the series over the past couple of years, it’s hard to say whether or not she’d actually quit. As for Evans, many have called for her to be fired — but MTV seems to be hesitant to get rid of one of their most controversial, and thus attractive, stars.

Nicholson went on to confirm that she was one of the women in talks to join the cast of Teen Mom 2, before MTV ultimately selected DeJesus for the full-time role.

“I was one of the girls they reached out to,” she explained. “When they called we weren’t even pregnant. I was working at a dentist office. My life was so boring. But they missed out [on] everything we went through with the twins.”

While Nicholson doesn’t appear to have landed a full-time role on the show quite yet, Radar Online revealed that the former reality star, who is also mom to daughter Aniyah from a past romance, did film scenes for Teen Mom 2 Season 9 at the recent launch of Kailyn Lowry’s haircare line.

“We were all there,” she said of Lowry’s hair care launch in New York City. “It was mostly following up on something they’re going to put in Kail’s season.”

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 is expected to air on MTV sometime next year.