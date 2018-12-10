Jax Taylor Suspects Scheana Marie Is ‘Co-Dependent,’ Says She Jumps From ‘Relationship To Relationship’

Jax Taylor isn't impressed with Scheana Marie's dating habits.

Jax Taylor is confused by Scheana Marie’s dating habits.

During a recent interview with the Daily Dish podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star spoke candidly of his longtime co-star, telling the hosts she was “co-dependent” — and suggesting that she may want to be in a relationship a bit too badly.

“I think Scheana’s just in a place right now where she’s just — and I love Scheana, this is nothing against her at all, she’s a great friend and she’s very sweet — I think she’s just a hopeless romantic,” Taylor explained on the show.

“She jumps from relationship to relationship to relationship to relationship and it’s just kind of like, dude, chill, take a moment,” he said.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered on Bravo TV at the end of last year, Scheana debuted her romance with Robert Parks-Valletta, which began just a short time after she confirmed the end of her marriage to former husband Mike Shay.

Then, earlier this year — after confirming her split from Robert in 2017 — Scheana was linked to a couple of men, including The Bachelorette‘s Robby Hayes, before going public with current boyfriend Adam Spott.

According to Taylor, Scheana is simply looking for love in the wrong places.

“I feel bad because these guys I feel like are not in it for the right reasons and she just wants to settle down,” he said. “It’s sad to see, because you want to see her be happy, but she keeps finding the wrong guys. I mean, you’re not going to find the right one from the cast of The Bachelor. You’re not. I mean, I don’t know how many she’s going to have to run through to figure it out.”

Below is a photo of Scheana Marie and her current flame Adam Spott, who works alongside her at SUR Restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

As for his own dating habits, Jax Taylor hasn’t always had the best reputation with women, but has reportedly turned over a new leaf since losing his father. As fans of the show will recall, Taylor cheated on — and berated — now-fiancee Brittany Cartwright last year. Taylor was caught getting familiar with Faith Stowers, but proposed to Cartwright in June of this year. He has, allegedly, been a changed man ever since.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.