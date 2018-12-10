Mel B Reveals That She Has Two Broken Ribs & A Severed Hand After Hospital Visit

America’s Got Talent judge Mel B has revealed that she sustained horrific injuries that required her to be hospitalized. The Spice Girls singer explained that she has two broken ribs and a severed hand, but did not reveal how she became injured so severely.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a pic of herself with bandages and her hand and arm in a sling.

Wearing a blue hoodie, Mel is looking at the camera as she shows off her bandaged right hand, held in a sling around her neck.

In the photo’s caption, Mel revealed she suffered two broken ribs and a severed right hand.

She thanked both the hospital staff and her fans for their support in the wake of her injuries.

“Thank you to all the wonderful nurses [doctors] and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand,” Mel wrote.

“[From] needing [emergency] care, to having had to have over a 3 [hour] surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,” she revealed in the caption.

She then revealed she had to cancel her New York book signing, but promised her fans that purchased tickets to meet her that she would reschedule the event at a later date, reported Entertainment Tonight.

“For now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain,” she wrote. “But I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

Mel also posted that while she was hospitalized, her Spice Girls pals Mel C, Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton visited her to try and bring her cheer during her ordeal.

“When your besties show up to the hospital with hugs and laughter and A LOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” Mel captioned the sweet post.

Mel recently released a memoir titled Brutally Honest, which looks back at her early life, the history of her father who was born on an island called Nevis in the Caribbean, how she got in the Spice Girls, met Eddie Murphy, her tumultuous marriage to Stephen Belafonte, and a fascinating insight into the world of a pop-star.

She is also scheduled to tour with the Spice Girls next year, minus Victoria Beckham, who will not join the group for the reunion gigs.