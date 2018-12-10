These Music Superstars Will Perform On ‘The Voice’ Semifinals

These music superstars will take to the stage as four artists move forward in their quest to become the next Voice during the show’s titular semifinals.

On December 11, singers Jennifer Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld, and Michael Buble will take the stage to give the remaining contestants a little inspiration.

Hudson is one of the show’s four coaches for Season 15, seated in the series iconic red chair alongside Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.

The Oscar-winning actress will perform the Diane Warren-written “I’ll Fight” from the critically acclaimed documentary RBG based on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to People Magazine.

“I’ll Fight” was a hot contender for awards season, but was shut out of The Golden Globes, according to the Hollywood Reporter, because documentary films are ineligible in all Globes categories.

Steinfeld will perform her newest single “Back to Life,” an original song from the film Bumblebee, which will hit theaters on Dec. 21.

Buble, who will hit the road for a 27-city United States tour beginning February 13 in Tampa, Florida, will perform the song “Where or When” from his newly released album Love.

On Monday, December 10, The Voice Top 8 will sing for your votes. And for the first time in the live shows, each artist will sing two songs–a solo and a duet. The song names won’t be revealed until Monday. However, The Voice has revealed the duet pairings.

Reagan Strange and Kennedy Holmes

Chevel Shepherd and Kirk Jay

Chris Kroeze and Sarah Grace

MaKenzie Thomas and Kymberli Joye

The duets are eligible for votes via their Twitter hashtags. NBC has passed along the following information that will help fans properly vote for their favorites.

“You can vote once per Duet Song per Twitter ID during the Overnight Voting Window for the December 10th 2018 Episode by tweeting the designated hashtag(s). Your vote will count for both artists in the duet,” said the show’s official page.

Here are the singer’s designated hashtags:

#KymberliMaKenzieDuet, #ChevelKirkDuet, #ChrisSarahGraceDuet, and #KennedyReaganDuet.

Their performances will determine which four singers make the finale set to air on Dec. 17 and 18.

Half of the performers will be sent home on Tuesday’s results show. After the votes are tabulated, the top three singers will move on to the finale and the bottom two singers will be eliminated.

The middle three singers will compete for the show’s Instant Save for the last spot in the finals.

The winner of the NBC reality singing competition series will receive a Universal Music Group record deal along with a $100,000 cash prize.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.