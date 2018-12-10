‘One Piece’ Episode 864 Spoilers: Big Mom Almost Destroyed Thousand Sunny, Strawhat Pirates Fight Back

Will the Strawhat Pirates manage to get away from Big Mom?

One Piece Episode 864, which is currently available at Chia-Anime, started with the continuation of the battle between Strawhat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Big Mom Pirates sweet general Charlotte Katakuri. Luffy returned to the Mirror World with the goal of improving his Observation Haki and giving Katakuri the first taste of defeat.

Unfortunately, the future Pirate King is still having a hard time dealing with the undefeated commander. In One Piece Episode 864, the only thing Luffy could do is to dodge and block Katakuri’s attacks using Armament Hardening. However, Katakuri is aware that Luffy is planning something.

During their battle, Katakuri continues to remind Luffy that he cannot beat him in his current state. Still, Luffy expressed strong confidence that he can find a way to win and reunite with his friends at the Cacao Island. While being attacked, Luffy tried to remain calm, hoping that like Katakuri, he will also be able to slightly predict the future. The preview for One Piece Episode 865 hinted that Luffy will finally figure something out that could help him turn around his battle with Katakuri.

One Piece Episode 864 also featured the epic clash between Emperor Big Mom and the Strawhat Pirates. Emperor Big Mom managed to catch up with the Thousand Sunny when Zeus and Prometheus arrived. Jinbe, Brook, Nami, and Chopper are left with no choice but to fight the lady Yonko.

Jinbe tried to buy some time by telling Emperor Big Mom that the wedding cake she is looking for is not on their ship. However, he failed to convince her to leave. Emperor Big Mom started to destroy several parts of the Thousand Sunny and set their sail on fire. Using his sword Napoleon, Emperor Big Mom attacked Jinbe, who immediately used Armament Hardening to defend himself.

Emperor Big Mom proved to be more powerful as she sent the former Warlord flying to the sea. Luckily, Jinbe found a way to fight back and save his friends. One Piece Episode 864 just showed fans why Jinbe deserves to be the 10th member of the Strawhat Pirates. Jinbe used his power to control the ocean current to fight Emperor Big Mom. He succeeded to temporarily stop Emperor Big Mom from wreaking havoc on a weakened Zeus.

When Emperor Big Mom was about to recover, Jinbe followed up with Fish-Man Hidden Karate Technique “Vagabond Drill.” The attack proved to be very effective as it damaged and pushed Emperor Big Mom away from the Thousand Sunny. Emperor Big Mom caught up with them once again but Brook and Nami found a way to completely get rid of her. Brook cut Zeus in half while Nami used her ability to control the weather to electrocute Emperor Big Mom.