Nick Jonas Posts Wedding Photo Of Him And Priyanka Chopra To Mark Their One-Week Anniversary

'One week ago today.'

A week ago today, Nick Jonas put a ring on it and officially took Priyanka Chopra as his lawfully wedded wife. To celebrate the momentous occasion, the singer posted a picture on Instagram showing himself and his new bride slicing into a stunningly beautiful wedding cake. In the caption the former Disney darling wrote, “One week ago today.”

The towering cake design was inspired by the art deco architecture of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where the couple married.

The new Mrs. Jonas can be seen in her Ralph Lauren wedding dress which, according to People, took 1,826 hours to complete and featured 2 million mother of pearl sequins. It was all part of a lavish reception party following their Christian marriage service, officiated by Nick’s father, who is a pastor. The next day the couple were married again in a traditional Hindu wedding celebrating the bride’s heritage.

Meanwhile the couple have revealed they are enjoying the beginnings of married life and are in no rush to have kids.

“I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” Chopra told People. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”

Nick added, “We’re in our honeymoon period right now and we will be for a very long time.”

The A-List entertainers will soon head off on their honeymoon, which Priyanka says will be at “some resort somewhere in the world.”

For now the newlyweds are still in India and made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple on Wednesday. Nick supported his Bollywood beauty wife at the launch of the Bumble dating app in India. The actress is also a savvy businesswoman and is an investor in the popular dating app.

The couple also revealed to People that they have made a pact to prioritize each other every day despite their hectic careers, promising to “speak multiple times a day and not go more than two weeks without seeing each other.”

“Distance can be hard on any relationship, but it has actually made us that much closer,” Priyanka explained.

True to their word, on Friday, Nick and Priyanka attended the wedding of businessman Mukesh Ambani’s daughter, Isha, 27. Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was among the high-profile guests to have flown to India for the nuptials. Meanwhile, singing sensation Beyoncé entertained the guests at the no-expense spared ceremony. The “Crazy In Love” artist shared many pictures of the event on Instagram.