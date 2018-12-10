‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Mystery Solved: Here’s Why The Doll Was Among The Misfit Toys

Every year people question why the doll is on Misfit Island.

Already more than a week into December and Christmas spirit is in the air. One of the many things people like doing in the days leading up to Christmas is curling up in front of a warm fire with their family and watching Christmas-themed movies such as none other than the 1964 film Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

As just about everyone knows, the film is about a reindeer named Rudolph that gets teased by the other reindeer because of his odd bright red nose. After going on a crazy adventure, this unique little reindeer is able to help Santa and save Christmas. Despite being around for over five decades, chatter recently started to pop up on Twitter regarding a timeless mystery that has been surrounding the old Christmas movie for years.

Just about every year there is one burning question that people are dying to know the answer to: why is the doll on Misfit Island?

“Holiday movies with my kiddos inspire contemplation of a timeless seasonal mystery: Why *was* that doll on the Island of Misfit Toys?” A Twitter user named Karla L. Miller penned a little more than a week ago.

A quick search of Twitter reveals that Karla wasn’t the only one who found the presence of the doll on the Island of Misfit Toys to be a little baffling.

Every toy on the island of misfit toys had something wrong with it. But what was wrong with the doll?? #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer pic.twitter.com/xqjkS1X0zX — Silver Game Dog (@SilverGameDog) November 28, 2018

Another individual questioned if they ever explained exactly what was wrong with the doll in the movie.

Why was the little doll on the Island of Misfit Toys? https://t.co/CVPOBaIFKG — HuffPost Ent (@HuffPostEnt) December 3, 2018

The scene that has so many viewers scratching their heads is when Rudolph, Hermey, and Yukon Cornelius make their way to the Island of Misfit Toys. Filled with broken toys that wouldn’t make a child happy, many people believe the doll feels out of place as she doesn’t appear to have anything wrong with her.

Watching Rudolph the red nosed reindeer and still wondering after all these years just what is wrong with that little doll on the island of misfit toys?? — JewelsJulie windels (@Juliewindels1) December 9, 2018

*Watching Rudolph* You know, they never really say why the doll is a misfit toy. I bet it's cuz she's a ginger. – @DeltaMonster409 — Meg C. (@Jakodog92) December 7, 2018

According to The Huffington Post, the original blame for the reason the doll was part of the misfit toy collection was placed on psychological issues claiming the doll was depressed with self-esteem problems. While this reasoning was mostly a joke, that didn’t stop it from spreading on Twitter as many believed it to be true.

so apparently in rudolph the red nosed reindeer, the doll on the island of misfit toys was perfectly fine, but she went there bc she had low self esteem and psychological issues. well jeez okay — •les• (@lslieclrk) December 2, 2018

The Huffington Post clarifies the most likely answer to this mysterious question was actually uncovered a year ago by a blogger named Joe Hummel. Hummel speculated it was the lack of a nose on the doll’s face that classified her as a misfit toy.

“It’s as plain as the nose on your face,” Hummel joked as he made the revelation.

While Hummel published a piece shedding light on the mystery surrounding the film last year, it hasn’t stopped people from continuing to ask the question. In fact, a deeper search of Twitter reveals it is a question that tends to pop up every Christmas season.