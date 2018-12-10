Disney Slated To Dominate The 2019 Box Office

Disney is releasing a wealth of films with huge fan bases next year.

Disney is gearing up to be in a fantastic position for dominating the 2019 box office.

As Deadline reminds us, this wouldn’t be the first time Disney dominated the box office as the studio set a record in 2016 bringing in $7.6 billion. By the end of 2016, Disney had six movies sitting in the top 11 grossed movies of the year. Four of those titles included Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, Zootopia, and The Jungle Book.

While Disney isn’t set to break their record this year, 2018 wasn’t a bad year for the studio banking a second best at $6.5 billion. Most didn’t find this to be too shocking with the studio releasing titles such as Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Incredibles 2. Avengers: Infinity War broke a record of its own becoming one of four movies to ever cross over that $2 billion threshold.

According to CBR, part of the reason why Disney is slated to have such a great year in the box office is because the studio is scheduled to put out a lot of movies this year. As the Inquisitr has previously reported, Avengers 4 – which is scheduled for release in April – is being predicted to bring in $2 billion all by itself.

Hitting home with nostalgia, the release of Toys Story 4 is also expected to bring in huge numbers by reaching a massive audience. Some die-hard Disney fans who have seen the other three Toy Story movies will head to theaters to see it as well. This particular release will also appeal to just about anyone looking to take their children to the movies next year to see a family-friendly film.

Avengers' biggest 'Endgame' could be another $2 billion win at the box office worldwide https://t.co/0jl7JphVuZ — CNBC (@CNBC) December 8, 2018

Disney is also gearing up to release several live-action movies. While the live-action movies are getting pretty mixed feedback as some are excited about it and some do not like the idea of Disney messing with a classic, the controversy surrounding it is sure to translate into people going to see it.

While Aladdin and Dumbo are not expected to be heavy hitters in the box office, the live action Lion King is a completely different story. According to CBR, the original Lion King from 1994 snagged $968 million. So, the live action version is expected to break $1 billion with ease.

Disney is Poised to Dominate the 2019 Box Office https://t.co/lVlFIx7xjL pic.twitter.com/hbZao2Dyxb — Comic Book Resources (@CBR) December 9, 2018

Back in 2013, Frozen netted $1.2 billion in the box office. The sequel – which is slated for release toward the end of next year – is expected to bring in similar numbers.

Depending on just how well some of these titles do, Disney may even be able to break their own record from 2016.