Al Roker Discusses His Family Traditions For The Holiday Season

Every year Al Roker and his son head out to cut down their own perfect family Christmas tree.

Al Roker is undeniably a busy man, starring every morning on NBC’s Today and often making a second appearance for the nightly news. Recently he covered the 86th lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City, alongside co-anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin. As America’s favorite weatherman, he informs the nation about what’s going on “in their neck of the woods” on a daily basis. Despite his busy schedule this time of year, his family is his first priority. Roker recently discussed his own family traditions during the holiday season, according to Today.

When it comes to Christmas, Roker likes everything to be just right. Rather than using an artificial tree or picking one up locally, he enjoys doing the task himself. Every year the news anchor and his son, 16-year-old Nick Roker, take a day to Pinto Ranch Tree Farm in Chatham, New York, to select the perfect Christmas tree for their family home. Once they’ve found the winner, they work together to cut the tree down by hand. Although a slightly messy job, Roker wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I look forward to picking and cutting our #christmastree with Nick every year. The secret is bringing your own saw with a new blade,” Roker posted to Twitter. He included a few photos from the outing, showing the beautiful pine he hand-selected.

I look forward to picking and cutting our #christmastree with Nick every year. The secret is bringing your own saw with a new blade pic.twitter.com/KXPGiu7eZa — Al Roker (@alroker) December 9, 2018

This is a tradition that Roker and his son have enjoyed for years, often documenting their experience on social media. After loading up their tree and heading home, they decorated it with Roker’s daughter, 20-year-old Leila, and his wife, Deborah. With holiday tunes playing in the background, he shared a video of himself atop a ladder putting on the finishing touch: an angel tree topper.

Roker isn’t the only Today Show host getting into the holiday spirit. Fifty-four-year-old Hoda Kotb’s Christmas will be extra special this year because of her daughter, Haley Joy, whom she adopted in 2017. Now 1-year-old, Haley is old enough to take her own part in the celebration. Following the Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting, Kotb posted a video of her own tree lighting at home with Haley and her partner Joel. The toddler is shown excitedly helping Kotb count down before lighting up the Christmas tree in their New York apartment.

“The lighting of the family Christmas Tree! Sorry I’m so loud with the countdown!” Kotb wrote on Instagram.