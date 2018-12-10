Scott Disick Has A Movie Date With Daughter Penelope & North West

Scott Disick has become a super dad. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media this weekend to reveal that he was spending some quality time with his “girls,” daughter Penelope and Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West.

On Sunday, December 9, Scott Disick shared a photo to his Instagram account of himself at the movie theater with Penelope and North West. In the sweet snapshot, Scott is seen sitting next to the girls while all three of them wear 3D glasses to take in a movie. “My girls,” Scott captioned the picture.

In the photo, Scott wears a tan hooded sweatshirt and has a pair of sunglasses tucked into the collar of his shirt. He also rocks a beard and short hair. Meanwhile, little Penelope is seen wearing a black jacket and has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and worn in loose waves. Her cousin, North, has on a blue outfit and wears her hair up in a top knot.

Disick did not reveal what he and the girls were about to watch at the theater, but there are an array of children’s movies currently playing such as The Grinch, Ralph Breaks The Internet, The Nutcracker, and Fantastic Beasts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Scott Disick and his daughter Penelope were spotted out with Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, as the trio did a bit of shopping in Hollywood over the weekend. They were seen toting shopping bags from high-end stores such as Gucci and Balenciaga as they walked the streets together.

Recently, Richie has allegedly had some tension with Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian. Kourt has been posting photos of herself with Scott and the kids, which has Sofia upset and feeling disrespected.

“Sofia thinks that Kourtney is jealous of her relationship with Scott and will do anything to come between them. Sofia was enjoying a wonderful night celebrating Hanukkah with Scott and a few friends at the same time Kourtney posted the picture of her laying in bed next to him. Sofia knows that Kourtney was aware she and Scott were together, and believes she posted that during the same time just to be spiteful,” an insider revealed.

“Sofia feels she’s done everything in her power to remain on good terms with Kourtney, has always been kind to her children, has never said or done anything mean or nasty, and Kourtney continues to be hurtful,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick and his children when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!