Netflix Releases The Episode Titles For ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3

For fans that are desperate for news on the upcoming Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, today is your lucky day! Netflix has just released the titles for all of the episodes for Season 3. Now there is something that fans can use to help develop a sense of what Season 3 could entail.

According to the official clip, the episode titles for Season 3 of Stranger Things are as follows:

“Suzie, Do You Copy?”

“The Mall Rats”

“The Case of the Missing Lifeguard”

“The Sauna Test”

“The Source”

“The Birthday”

“The Bite”

“The Battle of Starcourt”

The clip doesn’t specifically state that these titles above are for each episode of Season 3. However, previously, with Season 2, Netflix released a nearly identical clip that turned out to be the reveal for the Season 2 titles of Stranger Things. So, fans can make a logical assumption that this clip is the same.

At the very end of the clip, which only runs for one minute, is the following disclaimer about Season 3 of Stranger Things.

“In the summer of 1985, the adventure continues…”

Variety also states that the cast of Stranger Things have promised fans that Season 3 will be “the darkest yet.”

Previously, as reported by the Inquisitr, there were rumors that Season 3 of Stranger Things would be the last season in the franchise after actress Millie Bobby Brown, who plays, Eleven, stated via social media that she cried after filming for Season 3 wrapped. Along with other cast members also posting Season 3 wrap images, many fans began to speculate that the third season would be the last for Stranger Things. However, shortly afterward, Netflix released the following statement on the rumor via their official Twitter account.

“Don’t drop your Eggos. Rumors that the Duffer Bros are leaving Stranger Things after season 3 are false.”

And, based on the Season 2 clip, it is likely that the order in which the titles appear in this clip is the order of episodes in Season 3.

Season 3 of Stranger Things is due to be released globally on Netflix in 2019, according to a previous article by the Inquisitr. Although, as yet, a definitive premiere date has not been officially narrowed down any further by Netflix.