Sarah Silverman Tweets Response To Nick Cannon Accusations Of Homophobic Jokes

After Kevin Hart stepped down from hosting duties of the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony following the discovery of old homophobic tweets, Nick Cannon came to his defense. Cannon drew comparisons by exposing a number of tweets from female comedians like Amy Schumer, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman. Silverman and Handler are both major critics of the Trump administration and proponents of feminism and LGBTQ rights.

Silverman has officially responded on her Twitter account by retweeting an article about the situation, according to HotNewHipHop. The article in question is from People magazine, and actually contains some quotes from Silverman herself on how she feels about her older material that many consider to be homophobic.

“All I can do is learn from it, be changed forever by it, and do what I can to make it right going forward. Certainly stuff that I did 10 or 15 years ago, I cringe at now. I feel like unless you can admit to those things, you can’t be changed by them and you can’t even forgive yourself for them,”

Silverman currently hosts a Hulu original series called I Love You America, which has received extremely positive reviews from critics. It currently holds a 93 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2005 Sarah Silverman released the stand-up special, Jesus is Magic, which contained a number of offensive jokes. Since that time, she’s distanced herself from such material, but still remained an edgy comedian, often toeing the line of political correctness.

Nick Cannon Defends Kevin Hart By Posting Old Homophobic Tweets from Female Comedians https://t.co/3k7WMJDB4v — People (@people) December 8, 2018

Silverman has also had a number of high-profile relationships including Jimmy Kimmel and Michael Sheen. Earlier in 2018, Sheen and Silverman officially announced that they had parted ways.

Recently, on the Howard Stern show, Sarah Silverman admitted to having witnessed comedian Louis C.K. masturbate in front of her. Louis C.K. dropped out of the spotlight and had his show, Louie, cancelled by the FX network after it was revealed that he had exposed and fondled himself before the eyes of at least five female comedians. Silverman felt that in her case it was a consensual act because there was no power differential between the two of them.

With Kevin Hart out of the picture, it’s unclear who will step in as host of the show, or if the show will have a host at all. Actor, musician, and comedian Donald Glover has been mentioned as a possible replacement, but as of yet, no one has been selected. The Oscars are scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 24, 2019, on ABC.