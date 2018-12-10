Kensington Palace Reveals The Royal Christmas Tree

Kensington Palace is getting into the holiday spirit by unveiling their 30-foot tall royal Christmas tree.

Kensington Palace is getting into the holiday spirit by unveiling their family Christmas tree. As one might expect from the royal family, their tree is nothing short of magnificent. Standing at 30-feet tall, the tree took an entire team to assemble, according to Refinery 29. Decorators had to be elevated by cranes in order to string lights and ornaments at its highest point. The finished product was striking, creating a fairy-tale scene on the palace grounds.

Kensington Palace is home to Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their three young children. It’s also the temporary home for newly-weds Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The couple is expecting their first child in early spring and plans to move out of the palace prior to then. They will soon be settling into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, an estate about 30 miles west of London. The royal office issued a statement regarding the royal couples move last month, according to People.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will move to Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor Estate early next year as they prepare for the arrival of their first child. The couple have lived at Nottingham Cottage since their engagement last year. Windsor is a very special place for Their Royal Highnesses and they are grateful that their official residence will be on the estate. The Duke and Duchess’s official office will continue to be based at Kensington Palace.”

The estate will need to be renovated in order to make room for the Duke and Duchess. Currently, it serves as the primary residence for the royal staff. It will reportedly include a nursery for their new child as well as a yoga studio for Meghan. While Prince William prepares to become King when the time comes, this move will allow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the privacy to strike out on their own. The couple takes a particularly strong interest in philanthropy and plans to continue to stay involved with their many charities, despite living away from Kensington Palace.

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry anxiously await the birth of their first child, the rest of the royal family has been busy making holiday preparations. Kate Middleton recently discussed how excited her children are about the Christmas season. 5-year-old Prince George and 3-year-old Princess Charlotte have been eager to share the holiday songs they’ve learned in school and help their parents decorate their royal home.