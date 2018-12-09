Beyonce Performs At Billionaire Heiress’ Wedding In India

Beyonce, the international superstar who has sold millions of records and countless awards, recently took on a role that most people wouldn’t associate with her: wedding singer. But this wasn’t just any wedding. Global News reports that the “Crazy In Love” singer performed at the wedding of Isha Ambani, the daughter of India’s richest man.

The wedding is being held in Udaipur a city in western India. Hindu weddings last for multiple days and one of the rituals is called the Sangeet, which is a night of music and dancing.

Based on photos and videos posted on social media, Beyonce and her dancers wore resplendent gold costumes for the uptempo songs that required dancing. The outfits featured lots of glitzy beading and accents, seeming to take inspiration from Indian fashion and jewelry. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Beyonce set if there wasn’t a costume change. For the ballad, “XO,” she wore a long red gown with traditional Indian hair adornments and bracelets.

Beyonce wasn’t the only notable American celebrity at the festivities. According to Global News, Hillary Clinton was also on the guest list. The Clintons have known the bride’s family for 18 years, the article notes. Hillary reportedly had dinner with the Ambanis earlier this year when she was in India to deliver a keynote speech.

Isha Ambani is marrying Anand Piramal, a businessman who comes from another wealthy and influential family in India. He is the 33-year-old son of Ajay Piramal, the billionaire chairman of the Piramal Group, a conglomerate that holds interests in financial services, healthcare, and pharmaceuticals, Forbes reports. Anand is the executive director of Primal Group and the founder of Piramal realty which he founded in 2012, according to the company’s website.

This is the second high profile wedding that’s been held in India in recent weeks. Actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur about a week ago at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple had two ceremonies, a Christian one and an Indian one to both of their religious/cultural backgrounds. According to Times Now, the newlyweds were invited to Isha Ambani’s wedding, so we can probably expect to see photos of them enjoying the celebrations sometime soon.

Hindustan Times reports that other A-List Bollywood stars were also invited like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Katrina Kaif, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. The wedding ceremony is set to take place on December 12 in Mumbai.