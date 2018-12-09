’90 Day Fiance’ Cast Salaries Reveal Why Jon, Rachel, Paul, Danielle, And Others Need Money

TLC's '90 Day Fiance' cast salaries pale in comparison to MTV's 'Teen Mom' and Bravo's 'Real Housewives' salaries despite being one of the highest rated reality shows.

A new report on the 90 Day Fiance cast salaries is rather shocking when you look at what other reality shows are paying their cast members. Across the social media sites today, reports emerge about the 90 Day Fiance stars who are attempting to raise money. So why is that?

While most people think that’s rather over the top considering they get paid well for their appearances on the show, that’s not the case. According to a new report by Reality Blurb, the 90 Day Fiance franchise shows from TLC pay little in comparison to MTV’s Teen Mom reality show. The same goes when compared to Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise stars. It looks like 90 Day Fiance stars make peanuts in comparison.

Once you hear what people like Paul Staehle, Karine Martins, Danielle Jbali, David Toborowsky, and Rachel and Jon Walters make from this show, you might understand how they could have financial trouble. First of all, the Teen Mom franchise from MTV pays their stars over $300,000 per season, according to Reality Blurb. They also report that Bravo’s Real Housewives “easily earn six to seven figures per season.” That might sound enticing enough to get people to play out their life events in front of a camera, but when you hear what 90 Day Fiance pays you might think differently.

So why have Go Fund Me pages popped up for some of the 90 Day Fiance previous cast members? Although none were started by the cast members themselves, friends and fans started these online fundraisers because these couples were having financial difficulties. Also once the cast members found out they had a Go Fund Me page in their name they did request it come down. Still, they’re hurting enough for money that others took matters into their own hands. Friends and fans were just trying to help them out with these online crowdsourcing sites.

A friend of Danielle Jbali’s started one for her after they learned she needed help. This was started after Danielle shared with fans she needed money so she wouldn’t get evicted. While the friend meant well, the Go Fund Me account for Danielle was closed.

90 Day Fiance and Before the 90 Days Cast Salaries Revealed! As Cast Members Reveal Money Troubles #90DayFiance https://t.co/HU35D6NT7T — Formerly Brightly5 (@Brightly50) December 9, 2018

Jon Walters and Paul Staehle are against Go Fund Me pages being started for them. Rachel Walters, formerly Rachel Bear, told fans that she wouldn’t take money from fans without giving them something in return. She and her husband, Jon, started doing the Cameo video messages for fans.

Jon and Rachel, Nicole Nafziger, and David Toborowsky are all on Cameo attempting to earn some much-needed cash. Paul Staehle started to offer autographed pictures while trying to earn the cash to get back to his wife in Brazil.

’90 Day Fiance’ Cast Salaries Revealed Amid Cash Crisis For Danielle And Paul https://t.co/63vdtxI9sh pic.twitter.com/vsPyuaZwmA — Blog Dady (@TRENDINGHITS1) December 8, 2018

So if MTV’s Teen Mom and Bravo’s Real Housewives cast members are making tons of money, what about the 90 Day Fiance cast? Out of the franchise, it’s reported the original 90 Day Fiance show paid their cast members the most.

The cast from season 5, which is the season David Toborowsky appeared in, were paid $1,000 per episode and $2,500 from the “Tell All” episode. So that means they made about $14,500 for the entire season. According to reports, that’s the highest they paid the cast out of all the 90 Days Fiance spinoffs. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast members only got $500 to $1,000 per episode, according to RadarOnline. It also looks like it’s not just the former stars who are hurting financially today. At least one star from this season is having financial difficulties so far.

RadarOnline also reports that Jonathan Rivera of this season’s 90 Day Fiance is also in hot water, with a federal tax lien of $26,196.30. TLC’s 90 Day Fiance remains the highest rated show on Sunday nights. Still, it looks like their cast remains one of the lowest paid for reality shows.