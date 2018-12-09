‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Drops At Brazil’s CCXP

The trailer hasn't popped up online yet, but all the details are here.

The trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted Sunday morning at Brazil’s CCXP but hasn’t yet turned up online. The Comic-Con event in Sao Paulo released tons of great new content, including a teaser for Game of Thrones Season 8, but most fans were excited to get their first glimpse at the second Spider-Man flick in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Unfortunately, the trailer isn’t available to the public at this time but it’s not too far away from being released. For the time being, fans of the webslinger will have to settle for a description of the trailer, which was detailed by Screen Rant.

According to the movie news website, the first trailer for Far From Home doesn’t have any mention of the events of Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame. The trailer solely focuses on the world of Spider-Man and gives fans a glimpse of Jake Gyllenhaal’s villain, Mysterio. It’s been confirmed that Far From Home takes place after the events of Endgame, so fans need not worry when it comes to a confusing timeline.

Screen Rant is also noting that the relationship between Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Michelle “MJ” Jones (Zendaya) takes a turn in the trailer and fans can see a hint at a budding romance. In addition to Peter and MJ, there is also some light-hearted flirting between Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) which apparently leaves Peter looking confused.

There is also an explanation for the Far From Home subtitle, as it’s revealed in the trailer that Peter and his classmates are traveling to Europe on a class trip. This is likely where Peter will encounter Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio, who those attending the panel got a good look at during the trailer. According to Collider‘s Steve Weintraub, fans will not be disappointed with the look of Mysterio, whose costume is nearly identical to the one in the comics. The trailer debuts the full costume, minus the helmet, so fans can expect the green and purple uniform in all its glory.

Peter decided to go to Europe without his Spider-Man suit, but none other than Nick Fury comes to the rescue and gives him a suit while abroad, Screen Rant suspects. This could be the debut of the stealth suit, which also was revealed at CCXP this weekend.

The #SpiderManFarFromHome trailer doesn't acknowledge anything from @Avengers Infinity War or Endgame. Starts like you haven't left the Spider-Man universe. The trailer ends with the reveal of #jakegyllenhaal as #mysterio. And yes you see the costume! pic.twitter.com/myB9oqHntY — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 8, 2018

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5, 2019. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Jacob Batalon.