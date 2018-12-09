‘RHOBH’ Star Camille Grammer Shares More Heartbreaking Images Of Burnt Down Home

Camille was one of the many victims who lost their homes during the Woolsey fires.

The devastating Woolsey fire might be out of the news, but survivors of the travesty are still reeling in their losses. The destructive fire spanned over 96,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties and decimated over 1,600 structures. Camille’s home was one of those structures that didn’t survive, with her Malibu home turning to ash and rubble when it was all over.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star first shared a photo from the destruction on November 11 and then later on the 15. Her first Instagram post showed her stunning home ablaze, with the following post showing the horrific aftermath as her home had turned into nothing but burnt black beams.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home,” she posted.

Camille went on to thank neighbors, friends, and the fireman who helped her during their evacuation and let her fans know she and her family were safe.

The mother-of-two is now sharing more up to date photos on Instagram of the destruction as she was able to visit the site of her home. Camille noted she was going through items she was able to retrieve from her house, with pictures of her children taking center stage. The reality star shared an image of photos of her kids, Mason and Jude, when they were younger. The pictures were remarkably intact for surviving such a catastrophic fire.

The second image in the post was taken from behind a caution tape line that read “Danger.” The picture appeared to be of a living room area that was covered in black ash. Busted sheetrock, beams, and burnt furniture was all that remained in the room with nothing salvageable in sight.

Camille also shared a selfie in front of her burnt down home. With her hair pulled back in a ponytail and black sunglasses, the RHOBH star stared into the camera with a blank look on her face. In the background is one of the sides of her house which is almost unrecognizable as it was completely covered in black ash.

The last photo in the post was of Camille’s kitchen, which had beams falling from the destroyed ceiling. The floor is covered in cardboard boxes, wood, and lighting which was dangling from above.

In her caption, Camille admitted what a difficult couple of weeks it had been since the Woolsey fires took hers and so many others homes. She admitted the pictures of her children made her happy and gave her a smile in such a difficult time.

Fellow cast member Kyle Richards commented on the sad post noting how sad the photos were. Wilson Phillips member Carnie Wilson also commented letting her friend know she was sending love her way.

Camille will return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for Season 9 as a friend of the housewives.