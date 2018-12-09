Kathryn's brother Luke Dennis tied the knot with bride Natalie Verenes this weekend in South Carolina.

Did you know that Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis has a big brother? Well, she does! His name is Luke Tindal Dennis Jr., and he got married this weekend in Columbia, South Carolina to his bride, Natalie Jo Verenes. Kathryn Dennis, along with her adorable children, Kensie and Saint Ravenel, were part of the wedding party and danced the night away yesterday in the state capital.

The Knot detailed the story of Luke & Natalie’s engagement, and how they met while attending the University of South Carolina. The two met while both working for Senator Glenn McConnell at the South Carolina State House in 2012. Natalie Verenes explains that Luke proposed in the spring of 2017.

“On April 29, 2017, Luke proposed to me on the grounds of the State House — the place we initially met. The State House will always have special meaning to us. It was only fitting that we returned to this beautiful, historic place to have our engagement pictures taken.”

Kathryn Dennis served as a bridesmaid while Kensie was a flower girl and Saint a ring bearer in a cute tuxedo. The wedding took place at The Millstone at Adams Pond, a historic estate in Columbia at sundown, and a wonderful time was had by all.

While Dennis’s brother is definitely the lower profile member of the family, the Southern Charm star took to her Instagram page to tell him how much she loves him, and how excited she is to finally have a sister in Natalie.

“Many men can make a fortune but few can build a family. Cannot believe my big brother Luke is getting married tomorrow. Just yesterday we were 2 [hot] redheaded noodles running around and now we’re making our own families. #stillgoingtocallyouLukieDukie”

Kathryn posed for a photo with the bride and groom (who looks like a grown-up Saint Ravenel) and welcomed her “new sister” to the Dennis family. Kathryn Dennis’s children (along with Thomas Ravenel) looked happy (and of course, stylish) dressed to the nines for the happy occasion, both dancing the night away under the wedding tent.

Of course, friends and fans alike gushed over the amazing family photos, and in tribute to Dennis, Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul posted a photo of the two ladies together praising the redhead’s beauty. “It takes a lot of nerve to be photographed next to this beauty.”

Both ladies look great and are excited to finally have a season where they are working together for good.