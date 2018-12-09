Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Have A ‘New Vibe’ Following Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly moving on from the NBA star’s cheating scandal earlier this year, and they have a “new vibe” in their relationship that is making the basketball player feel more at ease and ready to take the next step.

According to a recent report by Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson is very happy in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian, and even though his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, are losing, he’s calm, collected, and open to having more children with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“This new found vibe Tristan has found with Khloe has gotten them to talk a little bit about having more children but it is no way immediate and something that will happen soon. It has been a focus of conversation though,” an insider told the outlet.

“When the Cavs were good and had LeBron all the focus was on the team and it provided an extra stress for Tristan that bounced over to his relationship with Khloe. Now he has been able to alleviate the pressure he put on basketball and focus more on life with Khloe and things are great,” the source added of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship status.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are making plans to have another child together. The couple welcomed their first baby, daughter True Thompson, back in April just hours after the NBA star’s cheating scandal erupted online.

However, there are some people in Khloe’s life who think having another baby with her cheating beau would be a bad idea, and that is her famous family. Sources tell Radar Online that Kardashian’s family is “completely against” her plans to have another baby with Tristan, but that they will be supportive of her decisions, and not stand in her way.

One source even revealed that while Kardashian knows Thompson could cheat on her again, she “doesn’t care,” and her main focus is giving baby True a sibling and having another child with Tristan, because she wants to have at least two children.

Meanwhile, Us Weekly claims that the couple are currently “actively trying” to get pregnant, and Entertainment Tonight says that Khloe and her little sister, Kylie Jenner, who were pregnant at the same time earlier this year, could share their second pregnancies together as well.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!