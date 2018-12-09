Mariah Carey Gifts Herself With A Piece Of Billboard History

The reigning 'Queen of Christmas' is the first artist to ever knock an album of their own out of the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top R&B Albums chart.

Mariah Carey took a moment apart from the European tour life on Sunday (December 9) to marvel over the latest piece of history she’s been rewarded courtesy of her one-of-a-kind vocal gift and how it keeps on giving.

Upon learning via People magazine that her 1994 classic Merry Christmas album has risen back to the top of the charts, the 48-year-old crooner of all modern day holiday crooners came before the 7.6 million followers she has on Instagram, to give thanks. For, not only has the project once again proven it’s timeless staying power in the pop music landscape 24 years after the date of its release, it just eclipsed her latest effort, Caution, to bestow Mariah with a distinction that no other singer has ever been able to claim.

In Merry Christmas having supplanted Caution for reign over every last one of Billboard’s Top R&B Albums, Mariah Carey becomes the first artist whose ever had a project to their name knocked out of the No. 1 spot by another one of their own projects. For the record, the accomplishment is just another in a long list of firsts that Mariah has to her name. But much more than her being in the books for the most weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “One Sweet Day,” or sharing the mantle with Elvis Presley for the most cumulative weeks at number one at 79, per Billboard– her latest milestone is one that is much more personal to her given the intimate manner in which she’s come to embrace the ‘Queen of Christmas’ title.

As is evident by some of her more recent social media activity, rearing children has definitely magnified the significance that becoming the voice of family joy and treasure around this time of year holds for Mariah. As the Inquisitr previously reported, she has gone so far as to groom 7-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe to perform with her, thus leading to the pair taking the stage at the show she recently did at Accorhotels Arena in Paris.

The signs had been present that mom was prepping young Moroccan and Monroe to get on the microphone, as only days before the family headed off across the Atlantic, she’d post a recording of them practicing background vocals to “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” Still, aside from making room for the children to get to enjoy the big lights and rousing applause that come with show business, Mariah has made sure to equally foster the more low key homely experience that only the Christmas season provides. Such was the case before Daily Mail reported on her sitting with Moroccan and Monroe to write letters to Santa.

All-in-all, the jingles, the traditional requests of old St. Nick, the warm cozy snaps by the Christmas tree – it has all amounted to fans being reminded of the customs that bring it all together in December – as do the tunes that continue to tap Mariah’s legendary range of octaves around in their heads all these years later.