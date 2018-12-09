Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Hater Over Plastic Surgery Claims On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian can usually ignore her haters, but over the weekend, it seems that one social media user really got under her skin, and she decided to reply.

On Saturday, December 8, Kylie Jenner posted a photo of herself in a bathroom with one of her girlfriends, and Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but gush over her little sister’s gorgeous looks.

“Hi gorgeous lady. You are so breathtakingly beautiful I don’t even have words anymore! How are you this gorgeous in a baggy T-shirt and a beanie? Droooooling over you,” Kardashian wrote in the comment section.

Later, one online hater replied to Khloe’s comment and even accused the famous family of having plastic surgery to gain their beauty.

“Get over yourself you tart, you’ve all buyed your looks,” the critic stated. Of course, Khloe couldn’t let the comment slide.

“The word would bought babe. You mean we all bought our looks,” she replied.

As many fans already know, the Kardashian and Jenner family have been at the center of plastic surgery rumors for years, with Kylie admitting to having lip fillers, and other members of the family revealing other procedures they’ve had in the past as well, including breast implants and face lifts.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been at the center of a lot of plastic surgery speculation as of late. Khloe’s latest Instagram photos have sparked debates among her fans as many believe her face looks different in the newest batch of photos.

Life & Style asked Dr. Norman Rowe, a board certified plastic surgeon, who has not treated Khloe Kardashian, his thoughts on the reality star’s new look.

“Khloe’s new look is more than the result of expert photo editing. Khloe has had a rhinoplasty, cheek fillers and a surgical brow lift or a Botox brow lift within the past year,” the doctor says.

“I can tell that she has gotten a rhinoplasty because the position of her nose has completely changed as have the positions of her cheeks and brows. I have absolutely seen an increase in patients getting procedures because of social media because people are comparing and analyzing themselves to Photoshopped versions of themselves and others more than ever,” Dr. Rowe added.

