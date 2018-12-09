Donald Trump Won’t Get Wife Melania A Christmas Gift This Year, Per ‘HL’

Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, are allegedly skipping out on buying each other Christmas gifts this year.

According to a December 8 report by Hollywood Life, President Donald Trump will not be buying his wife, first lady Melania Trump, a gift to celebrate the holidays, and that pair won’t exchange any presents at all.

Sources tell the outlet that Melania finds it nearly impossible to buy for the man who has everything, and that it’s become a bit of a tradition for the couple to simply forgo giving each other gifts on Christmas Day.

“Melania says he’s next to impossible to buy for and often they don’t exchange gifts at all for Christmas,” a source told the outlet.

However, the pair will still celebrate the holiday with their family members. The Trumps are said to be going to Mar-a-Largo for Christmas again this year, and they will have their whole family there to celebrate.

“All of Donald’s children, and grandchildren, in addition to Melania’s parents will be flying down to Florida, and she’s really looking forward to having a beautiful and festive celebration,” the insider stated.

In addition, President Trump and the first lady will also attend midnight mass, as is their tradition. They will also enjoy a meal that Melania has worked hard to plan for the family.

“Melania has worked hard with the kitchen staff to devise a healthy but tasty menu for dinner, and she’s thrilled with the end result.”

The @WhiteHouse is getting ready for the Christmas season! Thank you to the Smith Family & the National Christmas Tree Association for providing this year's tree. And to our @NatlParkService for their hard work in trimming the tree for the Blue Room. pic.twitter.com/jiyYBwCeXO — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 19, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, was in charge of choosing the holiday decorations for the White House again this year, and fans were torn over her choices.

In one hallway of the White House, Melania had rows of red trees lining the walls. The decor has since been compared to blood, the movie The Shining, and something out of the popular Hulu series, The Handmaid’s Tale. However, the first lady says she loves her holiday decor this year.

Melanie defended her choices saying that everyone has different tastes and that she believes her decorations look “fantastic,” and encouraged people to come see the decor for themselves, revealing that that they look better in person, and that the White House is the “people’s house,” for all to come and enjoy this holiday season and every other day of the year.

As for the exchanging of Christmas gifts, it seems that Melania and Donald Trump will simply purchase whatever their heart’s desire for themselves instead of trying to find the perfect present.