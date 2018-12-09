Seventeen-Year-Old Designs iPhone Lock Screen For iOS 13

Apple just released iOS 12, an updated version of its mobile operating system for the iPhone, iPad, and compatible iPod models, earlier this year but tech enthusiasts are already looking for something new. While the company continues to create some of the latest and greatest hardware on the market, it’s no secret that the stagnancy in the operating system has the company at a slight disadvantage.

Many Apple fans and tech bloggers have already begun to outline the features they are hoping Apple will implement in the next major update of iOS. And according to a report from BGR, one teen’s iOS lock screen mockup might be better than Apple’s current version.

Apple won’t be unveiling its next major update until next year but in the meantime, this 17-year-old aspiring UI/UX designer is hoping the company will consider making some real changes. The teen posted his idea to Reddit.

The main focus of the lock screen is the interactive music widget that has been described as “immeasurably better than Apple’s.” The report also makes special mention of the teen’s redesigned notification setup.

“Instead of an endless stream of text boxes, each app with unread notifications is represented by a small icon. Tapping one of those icons would then theoretically expand the notifications.”

This would serve to eliminate the clutter of notifications currently displayed on Apple’s iOS 12 and offer users a faster way to access specific notifications without hassle.

Popular tech vlogger, EverythingApplePro, also weighed in. In his latest video, the vlogger admits to being bored with Apple. He then goes on to list a number of jailbreak tweaks that he would like to see added to Apple’s next update. This isn’t a strange request as Apple has been known to reproduce tweak-features in its updates, according to a report from Business Insider.

According to Mark Gurman, another Apple enthusiast, iOS 13 might introduce a refreshed version of the Files app and a possible home screen redesign.

“iOS 13 ‘Yukon’ will have a big iPad-focused feature upgrade as well,” Gurman said, according to BGR.

“Including an updated Files app, some other things in the works are tabs in apps like in MacOS, same app side by side, Apple Pencil stuff. The home screen redesign is iPad focused.”

It’s unlikely that Apple will confirm or deny these rumors or provide any additional details about its upcoming plans for iOS, so tech fans might just have to wait and see what direction the company takes.