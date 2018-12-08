Kid Rock Pays Off All Of The Christmas Layaways – $81,000 Worth – At A Nashville Walmart

Rock had to miss the opportunity to be the Grand Marshal of Nashville's Christmas parade thanks to some unfortunate remarks.

Kid Rock has become an ersatz Santa Claus for about 350 Nashville families after paying off all of the Christmas layaway balances at a Nashville Walmart, WBIR-TV is reporting.

According to Tom Meyer, the general manager of the store on Dickerson Pike, Kid Rock (real name: Robert James Ritchie) went to the layaway desk and paid off every outstanding balance on every Christmas layaway account — all 350 of them — to the tune of around $81,000.

Meyer said that Kid Rock himself called the store earlier this week to say he wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer, and to find out how much money he’d need. It wasn’t Rock himself who actually walked into the store and paid the balances, but rather his manager. Not that that matters in the slightest to Meyer.

“Kudos to Kid Rock for making such a gesture in our community. I think that’s a pretty Nashville proud moment.”

Meyer said that, as awesome at it was seeing the balances paid off, he’s gotten to relive that moment dozens of times again when he tells the unsuspecting customers that their layaway balances are gone. Each one gets a card instead, wishing them a Merry Christmas from a country music star who owns property nearby.

“Merry Christmas from your neighbor!”

Rock, for his part, said in a tweet that he was inspired to do the good deed by playwright and movie producer Tyler Perry, who did the same thing at each of two Georgia Walmart locations.

@tylerperry Great idea! I followed your lead and paid off the layaway at my local Walmart in Nashville. Merry Christmas and God Bless You!

Kid Rock’s good deed comes just a few days after he was in the news for a completely, less-good-will-toward-men-like situation.

As reported at the time by the Inquisitr, last week Kid Rock was being interviewed in Nashville by a remote Fox News crew, when the subject of the divided political climate in the U.S. came up. Rock suggested that everyone needs to step back and take a deep breath and extend some compassion. Everyone except The View hostess Joy Behar.

“People need to calm down, get a little less politically correct and I would say you know, love everybody. Except, screw that Joy Behar b***h.”

Rock would later reveal that he had Joy on his mind that morning because, days earlier, Joy had said that it would be a “good time” for Donald Trump to resign as president. Rock, a longtime Trump supporter, took exception.

Rock later apologized for using a naughty word on live TV, but not for what he said about Behar. Unfortunately for the country/rock musician, his remarks cost him his job as the Grand Marshall of Nashville’s Christmas parade.