‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is The Most Watched Movie Trailer Of All Time In 24 Hours

'Avengers: Endgame' has broken its first record.

It’s official, Avengers: Endgame is the most watched movie trailer of all time in a 24-hour period. With a whopping 289 million views in one day, Endgame has broken its first record in what’s expected to be a long line of upcoming broken records. Marvel announced the terrific news this afternoon on its Instagram page with a screengrab of Scarlett Johansson in the trailer as Black Widow.

The comics and media giant thanked its millions of fans for helping make history, calling them the greatest fans in the world. The record was broken across many platforms, which combined gave the 289 million views Marvel came up with. For now, there are only just north of 45 million views on Marvel’s official YouTube trailer for the film. The majority of the other views come from social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Marvel’s personal accounts, mixed with those from directors Joe and Anthony Russo and the cast, drove most of those views.

Endgame has beaten out its predecessor to take the record, squashing the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer by an astonishing 59 million views. The 230 million views Infinity War got when it debuted on November 29, 2017, just wasn’t enough to stick at number one. Endgame also topped the new Lion King live action trailer which debuted just a few weeks ago on November 22, bringing in a respectable 224 million views. The Lion King trailer now sits at the number three spot on the list.

The second trailer for Avengers: Infinity War also amassed quite a viewing on March 18 with 179 million views which places it at number five on the list just behind 2017’s It (197 million).

Of course, it isn’t unusual for an MCU film to garner an incredible amount of views in 24 hours. Fellow Marvel trailers for Thor: Ragnarok (136 million), Captain Marvel (109 million), Captain America: Civil War (94.7 million), Black Panther (89 million) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (81 million) all fall within the top 20 when it comes to 24-hour trailer views.

The Endgame trailer is also boasting a massive amount of likes, currently at just over 2.5 million. This makes it the second most-liked movie trailer of all time just behind, you guessed it, the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer. It won’t be hard for Endgame to reach the 3.4 million likes Infinity War has, because there is nothing but time and the trailer is still fresh.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.