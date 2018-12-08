‘Avengers: Endgame’ New Release Date Sets Up The Perfect MCU Viewing Schedule

Was the trailer debut and new release date all part of a master plan?

When it comes to planning and plotting in the movie industry, no one does it better than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Iron Man debuted in 2008, directors and screenwriters have strategically hidden easter eggs in every film and have perfectly set up all 20 of the movies fans have been enjoying over the last 10 years. There is no announcement, release, or easter egg that isn’t done for a specific reason. There is no such thing as random when it comes to the MCU. So, one might wonder if the Endgame trailer was released on December 7 on purpose.

Rumor had it the trailer was supposed to drop on December 5, but the studio pushed it back to honor the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush. However, when it comes to the timing of the release, it’s not the date that’s significant but the week. Now that the movie premiere has been moved up one week, there is just enough time between now and the debut for fans to watch one Marvel movie a week.

Starting with this week and the first Iron Man movie, fans can work their way through the three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to refresh their memory before the ultimate conclusion comes at the end of April. Here’s how to watch a movie per week in what might be the longest movie marathon ever.

Week of December 2: Iron Man

Week of December 9: The Incredible Hulk

Week of December 16: Iron Man 2

Week of December 23: Thor

Week of December 30: Captain America: The First Avenger

Week of January 6: The Avengers

Week of January 13: Iron Man 3

Week of January 20: Thor: The Dark World

Week of January 27: Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Week of February 3: Guardians of the Galaxy

Week of February 10: Avengers: Age of Ultron

Week of February 17: Ant-Man

Week of February 24: Captain America: Civil War

Week of March 3: Doctor Strange

Week of March 10: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Week of March 17: Spider-Man: Homecoming

Week of March 24: Thor: Ragnarok

Week of March 31: Black Panther

Week of April 4: Avengers: Infinity War

Week of April 14: Ant-Man and the Wasp

Week of April 21: Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel doesn’t release in the United States until March 8, 2019, and it’s highly unlikely the movie will be released on Blu-ray and digital before Endgame hits theaters just seven weeks later. Meaning it will be hard to watch Captain Marvel on the week of April 21, so some creative maneuvering might need to be done with the scheduling.

Of course, fans can choose to binge watch the entire Marvel catalog before Endgame debuts next year and will probably watch the movies multiple times before the big day.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.