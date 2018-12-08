‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, December 7: Taylor Opens Up To Reese

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, December 7 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who decided to throw a party for her Intimates Collection team. Prior to the get-together, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) told her daughter that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) believes that she shouldn’t be around Kelly (Zoe Pennington) because she was too dangerous. Steffy brushed off Brooke’s fears as ridiculous, per Soaps.

The party got underway as Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) arrived. They are introduced to Taylor before they disappear to the bedroom to coo at Wyatt’s niece, Kelly. Next, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Reese Buckingham arrive. Steffy and Taylor chat to Reese, and it became evident that he and Taylor were hitting it off.

Taylor quickly briefed Reese on Steffy’s marriage to Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and opined that they should still be together. In turn, Taylor learned that Reese is also a physician, and practices as an OB/GYN. He said that he and Taylor had met before at a conference where she was one of the speakers. At the time he had been very impressed with Dr. Hayes. Taylor steered the conversation to include Zoe and said that she was probably happy that her father was in town. She said that her parents divorced when she was very young.

Reese noticed that Taylor seemed pensive and told her that she could speak to him. She then shared some intimate details about her life including the fact that she has struggled with alcohol addiction. She also said that she had another demon in her life called Brooke. She explained their complicated relationship with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and that history seemed to be repeating itself with Steffy and Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Taylor even told the new doctor in town that Brooke was now on a mission to keep her from Kelly.

Brooke and Ridge were at their home. They started to argue about Taylor and Bill. Ridge said that his daughter’s life was ruined by Bill. Brooke felt that Taylor was dangerous and that it sounded as if Ridge didn’t feel the same way. Ridge admitted that he would have done the same thing that Taylor did. Brooke said that Taylor shouldn’t be left alone with Kelly, but Ridge said that she was overreacting. They agree to disagree and kiss. As Brooke and Ridge hug, Brooke looks over his shoulder with a worried expression on her face.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.