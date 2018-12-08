‘Avengers: Endgame’: Every Character Left Out Of The Trailer

Here's who was strategically left out of the 'Endgame' trailer.

The Avengers: Endgame trailer debuted Friday morning and is already being dissected by great comic book minds across the internet. For the next several weeks, fans will break down the trailer frame-by-frame examining the smallest detail to give insight into what will happen in Endgame.

It’s not just what’s seen in the trailer that gives the clues, but what’s missing that can also be dissected. There were plenty of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the Endgame trailer, but plenty were missing as well. The trailer gave glimpses of Steve Rogers (Captain America), Tony Stark (Iron Man), Natasha Romanoff (Black Widow), Clint Barton (Hawkeye/Ronin), Bruce Banner (the Hulk), Scott Lang (Ant-Man), Nebula, and Thor.

At the end of Infinity War, half of all living creatures were decimated, including many of the films main characters. Those who were wisped away into dust were also absent from the trailer. This included Bucky Barnes (the Winter Soldier), King T’Challa (Black Panther), Wanda Maximoff (Scarlett Witch), Peter Quill (Star-Lord), Groot, Peter Parker (Spider-Man), Dr. Strange, Drax the Destroyer, Mantis, Sam Wilson (Falcon), Hank Pym, Hope Van Dyne (the Wasp), Janet Van Dyne, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill. While it’s likely those characters will return in Endgame, they had to stay absent from the trailer to preserve the plot.

Those who died before the snap were also missing from the trailer, understandably. Gamora, Loki, Heimdall, and Vision returning in Endgame remains to be seen.

Most importantly, there were a handful of superheroes who survived the snap that were missing from the trailer surprisingly. Okoye, Colonel Rhodes (War Machine), Rocket Raccoon, M’Baku, and Valkyrie have been confirmed as alive, but did not make an appearance in the trailer.

There are plenty of other characters whose fates are unknown that were also left out of the trailer. This includes smaller characters like Happy Hogan, Aunt May, Red Skull, Wong, Pepper Potts, Eitri, Everett Ross, Sharon Carter, the Ravagers, and Baron Mordo.

Wakanda’s Nakia and Shuri’s fates are also unknown. Shuri makes a brief appearance in the trailer, but only in a photo where she is marked as missing.

Also noticeably missing from the trailer was Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel). The superheroine is confirmed for Endgame, but did not appear in the teaser this morning. The character’s self-titled film got its second trailer earlier this week and was likely left out of the trailer on purpose to not give too many plot details away.

To see who makes it out of Endgame alive, and who possibly returns, check out Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.