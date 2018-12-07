Disneyland Is Taking Away The Annual Passes Of Guests Who Buy Merchandise For Resale

Disney isn't going to let guests profit off of them any longer.

The Disney Parks around the world all have unique merchandise and not everyone can make it to them and pick up what they want. That is why Disney has their Shop Disney Parks app, as well as their online site for guests to order what they want. Of course, some items are only available in stores and parks, but that has led to some guests purchasing it and selling it online for a profit. Well, Disney is cracking down on that now and issuing punishments for those caught doing it.

For years, there have been people known as “Disney personal shoppers” who will go into the parks and pick up items for those who can’t be there. Many of those personal shoppers would actually buy the merchandise using their annual pass discount and then, resell them to others at full price.

Obviously, that would earn them a profit off of something that the Walt Disney Company not only created, but also sold to them at a discount. Now, Disney simply isn’t going to let that happen anymore and they’re actually revoking the annual passes of those who are misusing their discount.

According to the OC Register, Disney has started aggressively targeting resellers of their merchandise and canceling their annual passes. Not only will they no longer be able to purchase discounted merchandise and resell it, but they won’t be able to enter the parks without buying another ticket.

Disneyland is quietly revoking annual passes of guests who buy and resell souvenirs https://t.co/L0ghxMNFMS — O.C. Register (@ocregister) December 7, 2018

As of now, it is definitely happening at the Disneyland Resort in California, but there is a good chance it is also, or will happen at Walt Disney World in Florida as well. Twenty-five-year-old Samantha Cudnohufsky said she received a letter in mid-November which confirmed her Disneyland Annual Pass was being taken away for the period of one year.

“It came out of nowhere — I had no warning. They took away my pass right before the holidays. … I had several people tell me that other people had been hit too.”

Cudnohufsky began her small personal shopping business around four years ago, and she is not the only one this is happening to. Some Disney groups on Facebook have had other personal shoppers have their passes were taken away as well.

Disney is letting these guests know that they are in breach of their contract and still obligated to pay the remainder of their monthly payments. California and Florida residents do have the option of monthly payments for their respective park annual passes.

Danny Cox

Many of the big items are the limited edition popcorn buckets, Dooney & Bourke bags, and Funko Pops which, as reported by Inquisitr, have single-purchase limits as high as 10. Some merchandise items have had limits of two or four, but many of them are 10, which has allowed personal shoppers to still make big profits.

The Annual Passholder agreements signed by guests do state that “benefits and discounts are for personal use only and may not be used for any commercial purpose including, without limitation, to obtain or purchase items or services with the intent to resell such items or services.”

Disney is using that clause as an explanation for the revocation of annual passes.

Some personal shoppers simply pick up items for guests and charge a small pick-up fee for their services. “Flippers” are those who purchase a large amount of one item with their discount, and then, sell them for full price or a raised price on eBay and other online sites.

Disneyland is now cracking down on those who are making a profit off of their merchandise by buying them at a discounted price and selling them for more. With the signed agreements now having its intricate parts enforced, Disney is revoking the annual passes of those who are breaking the rules. Some may find it to be wrong, or that Disney is picking on the little people, but others feel it is the right move.