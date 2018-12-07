‘Avengers: Endgame:’ Explaining Jeremy Renner’s Ronin

The alias of Hawkeye has been confirmed in the newest MCU film.

The trailer for the fourth Avengers film debuted Friday morning on YouTube, and the return of Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton turned out to be more exciting than the revelation of the Endgame subtitle. For those fans confused at the new look of Hawkeye, this more rugged and dangerous version of Clint Barton is known as Ronin in the comics.

In the trailer, Barton is spotted by Natasha Romanoff in the streets of Japan, after he takes down a Yakuza member. Sporting a new haircut, new outfit, and new weapon, it appears that Barton has taken on the alias of Ronin. Not only is his new look dark and ominous, but his facial expression is as well. This has caused many to believe that Barton’s wife, daughter and two sons were taken by Thanos’ snap, now known as “The Decimation.” Fans will remember Barton’s wife was pregnant with a boy during Avengers: Age of Ultron, meaning he is likely dealing with the loss of a baby as well.

So who is Ronin? According to ComicBook.com, Barton becomes Ronin after being killed by Scarlet Witch and subsequently resurrected in the comics. Barton no longer wanted to take on his Hawkeye persona after being resurrected and thus became Ronin. Since a murder by Scarlet Witch would make no sense in the MCU, fans are assuming the death of Barton’s family by the snap is the traumatic experience which will push him to take on the Ronin persona.

The death of Barton’s family is hinted at in the trailer when Steve Rogers’ voiceover line, “we lost family,” is spoken just as the camera cuts to Barton in the street with Black Widow. With Ronin meaning “masterless samurai,” or “lone warrior” in Japanese, the name is certainly fitting for this new version of Jeremy Renner’s iconic character.

Clint Barton isn’t the only Marvel character to be known as Ronin. Maya Lopez, Alexei Shostakov, and Eric Brooks have all been known as Ronin in the comics, but the persona is most commonly associated with Hawkeye.

Hawkeye is out ✌️ Clint Barton is now Ronin in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ ???? pic.twitter.com/ikOc7UbizU — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 7, 2018

How Ronin will aid the remaining Avengers in Endgame remains to be seen. Hawkeye has often been seen as one of the weakest Avengers by fans, being overshadowed by the strength and smarts of Thor, Iron Man, and the Hulk. Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo have confirmed Renner’s character will play a major hand in Endgame, so fans will have to wait until April to see just how that will play out.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26, 2019. The film stars Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Josh Brolin, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Paul Rudd, Jeremy Renner, and Brie Larson.