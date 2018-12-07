‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Billy Makes A Play For Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, December 10 bring surprises and old flames to Genoa City. Plus, somebody is after the Newmans, and Nikki gets her biggest shock yet.

Billy (Jason Thompson) surprises Jack (Peter Bergman), according to She Knows Soaps. In a moment of honesty, Billy tells his brother he truly wants Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) back. Sure, they nearly tore each other apart with their most recent breakup. In ways that Jack doesn’t even realize, and in some ways that very likely cannot be overcome. Sleeping with Summer (Hunter King) was probably a point of no return for Billy and Phyllis, but that does not stop him from hoping.

However, Billy and Kyle (Michael Mealor) also schemed earlier, so perhaps Billy is still trying to bring Phyllis down. Either way, Phyllis is with Nick (Joshua Morrow) right now, and they’re even living together. So, while Billy might not think it’s that serious between the two exes, it seems like they are growing closer despite Phyllis and Billy’s connection at work.

Of course, the fact that Phyllis lies to Nick about going back to the office instead of telling him she was meeting Billy at the Club bar might end up causing some problems for them before everything is said and done. Billy makes a firm play for Phyllis, but it might not be enough to sway her.

Today on #YR, Billy can't ignore his chemistry with Phyllis and a suspect is named in the J.T. murder investigation. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/yJkt266Ffr pic.twitter.com/NSsjPHAZsR — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 6, 2018

Speaking of problems, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has a huge one. Somebody knows what happened to J.T. and they’re torturing her with the details. Add that to the fact that Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is trying to pin the murder on Victor (Eric Braeden) and the fact that Victor disappeared without a trace, Nikki is in some deep trouble, and right now, she’s faltering and looking to alcohol to help her overcome the stress and anxiety she’s feeling.

Nikki gets a huge shock when she wakes up in bed next to some more of the clothes J.T. wore on the night she murdered him. According to the Inquisitr, that is enough to push Nikki fully over the edge with her demons. She turns to the bottle full-fledged as the stress wears her down. Now she’s drinking again, and that is no recipe for success for Nikki Newman.

In fact, things spiral so far out of control, Nikki will end up needing a miracle to survive her latest fall off the wagon. Hopefully, Victor returns to Genoa City in time to help Nikki regain some control over her life and sobriety.