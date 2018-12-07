Maisie Williams Shares Her Adorable First ‘Game Of Thrones’ Memory At 2018 Comic Con Experience

During their visit to the 2018 Comic Con Experience this week, the cast of Game of Thrones shared a few of their favorite memories from filming the series so far. Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, revealed that her fondest first memory involves her incredibly pure friendship with Sophie Turner — who plays her sister, Sansa Stark.

“Meeting Sophie Turner… and to having a decade long friendship with her,” Williams said.

Williams was joined at the event by John Bradley West (who plays Samwell Tarly) and executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. Weiss and Benioff asked Williams which Game of Thrones character the actress would marry, to which Williams happily said Sansa Stark.

“Sansa Stark because she’s fit and fierce,” the actress declared.

The group didn’t reveal much information about the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, which will premiere on HBO in April of 2019. Most of the details regarding the season have been kept under wraps since filming began. However, we do know that the season will “feature characters who previously never interacted getting to know each other,” per E! News.

On screen, Williams and Turner play sisters Arya and Sansa, a relationship that quickly trickled off-screen as well. The two women are close friends in real life, sharing their antics with the world through social media photos and videos — and labeling themselves as “Mophie.”

Last year, Turner called Williams her soul mate, according to Business Insider. The actress said that the two often had sleepovers whenever they were in Belfast at the same time for filming.

“She’s my best friend, she’s my soul mate. I love that girl to pieces,” Turner said.

Williams is also set to be a bridesmaid to Turner when the actress marries Joe Jonas. The engagement was announced in October, and Turner knew very quickly who she would include in the bridal party, according to the Cut.

The fast friends even have matching tattoos to commemorate the day they both found out about their roles on the series: August 7, 2009. Now, Williams and Turner document the anniversary each year on social media — sharing their favorite photos together. It was later revealed that the two wanted to get matching tattoos in case one of them ever got killed off on Game of Thrones.

Apple Music also released a clip of Carpool Karaoke: The Series that featured Williams and Turner. The two gave their best Stark impressions through pop culture references like The Lion King and Sir Mix-a-Lot’s “Baby Got Back.”