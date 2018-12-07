The two lesser-known Madrid clubs, CD Leganes and Getafe CF, clash in the South Madrid Derby match to open Round 15 of La Liga action on Friday.

Getafe Club de Futbol comes into the 15th round of La Liga play off a decisive 3-0 win over Espanyol last weekend, per Sky Sports, and a 5-1 thumping of Second Division Cordoba in a Copa Del Rey fourth-round match at mid-week, and now look to move from ninth place to as high as fifth when they face a club that sits just five points over the relegation zone, CD Leganes, in the South Madrid Derby. This rivalry match that will live stream from Community of Madrid in Spain.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the CD Leganes vs. Getafe CF showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, December 7, at the 12,500-seat Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain. In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 8.

The two Madrid-area clubs have played their derby 14 times previously, but only twice in the Spanish top flight, both coming last year, according to Soccer Punter data. The Azulones won the first of the derby clashes, 2-1, on Leganes’ home ground. But when the clubs reconvened in February with Getafe at home, the rivals fought to a stalemate, with no goals scored.

The previous 12 South Madrid Derby meetings came in Segunda Division, with each team winning four of the lower-league contests, with four draws as well.

A win for Getafe would, at least until Saturday, elevate the club to fifth place, level on points to 23 with giants Real Madrid — just one more sign that this 2018/2019 La Liga season is the most unusual and exciting in recent memory.

Thirty-six-year-old striker Jorge Molina (l) leads surging Getafe with four goals in 14 games. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the La Liga Round 15 CD Leganes vs. Getafe CF clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app to watch the match on mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers the BeIn Sports networks.

But non-cable subscribers should not give up — there is a way to watch the game live, for free, without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven-day free viewing period. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long trial, fans can watch the Los Pepineros vs. Azulones match live stream for free.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Friday match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of CD Leganes vs. Getafe CF will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the Leganes-Getafe La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the game.

Another way to live stream the game is via Facebook Live, which offers a free video feed on the La Liga Facebook page.

Throughout Africa, Super Sport will live stream the game. For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of CD Leganes vs. Getafe CF, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.