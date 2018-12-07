Kylie Jenner Was ‘Hysterical’ After Travis Scott Cheating Rumors Surfaced, Per ‘Radar’

Kylie Jenner was reportedly hysterical when she saw photos of what appeared to be her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, cheating on her with another woman.

According to a Dec. 6 report by Radar Online, Kylie Jenner’s baby daddy, Travis Scott, was forced to dodge cheating allegations recently when photos surfaced online of a man who appeared to be the rapper getting cozy with another woman.

However, the entire thing was set up by an internet prankster who looked like Scott, and posted the photos online. However, before the full story was revealed, Jenner was said to be extremely upset by the rumors and photos.

“Kylie was crying. No one could really believe it, because they didn’t think that Travis would be so stupid to cheat on her and mess up everything the has right now,” an insider dished to the outlet.

“She was flipping out, and now wants to shut down her social media. To her it was not funny at all,” the source added.

After the full story was revealed, Jenner took to social media to go off on the internet prankster.

“You’re messing with real people, real relationships, real family. I’m happy my relationship is strong because this is getting out of hand. The internet scares me sometimes for real,” she said via Instagram.

It seems that Kylie Jenner’s reaction may have had something to do with watching her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, suffer some heartbreak when her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, cheated on her earlier this year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie and Travis’ relationship has been going strong since the birth of their daughter, Stormi Webster, back in February. The couple often refer to each other as husband and wife, which has sparked engagement and marriage rumors.

Recently, reports have surfaced that Jenner and Scott may be planning a lavish wedding, which could be setting them back around $30 million.

A source previously told In Touch that Kylie wants her wedding to Travis to be bigger and better than her sisters’ weddings, which includes Khloe Kardashian’s gorgeous ceremony to Lamar Odom, and Kim Kardashian’s classy wedding to Kanye West.

A source claims that Kylie plans to fly in family members from all over the world for the wedding, which will be an entire weekend event for her guests, and that she wants to tie the knot on a tropical island.

