Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Beyonce Fans Shocked To See Stars Excluded From Biggest Grammy Categories

The complete list of nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards is here, and there are plenty of surprising snubs. Fans of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce — three of the biggest female artists right now — were shocked to find their names missing from the Grammys’ greatest distinctions, such as Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Grande, Swift, and Beyonce were excluded from three out of what the Hollywood Reporter calls the “big four” categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. All three artists had tremendous success in 2018, from Swift’s highly-anticipated Reputation album to Grande’s record-breaking new single “Thank U, Next” to Beyonce’s surprise Everything is Love album drop with husband Jay-Z (under the name The Carters).

Fans took to social media to express their confusion over the lack of nominations.

“Taylor Swift was cheated out of so many Grammy nominations. Reputation is such an amazing record,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Am I the only one in their feelings because The Carters album didn’t get more Grammy nominations including ‘Album of the Year’?” another asked.

Of course, these artists didn’t go without any nominations this year, according to E! News. Grande received a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance with “God Is a Woman,” as well as Best Pop Vocal Album with Sweetener. While she has received numerous nominations in the past, Grande does not yet have any wins under her belt.

Fans are NOT happy that faves like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift are getting snubbed at the #Grammy!! https://t.co/M87XjVNnaL pic.twitter.com/kXPQzl4T0W — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) December 7, 2018

Swift’s Reputation is also in the running for Best Pop Vocal Album, the singer’s only nomination this year. This is especially surprising given the fact that Swift is a long-time Grammy favorite. The singer has already won Album of the Year twice.

As a couple, Beyonce and Jay-Z earned three nominations this year: Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best R&B Performance, and Best Music Video. Beyonce has won 22 Grammys throughout her long career.

The category of Best New Artist, the remaining category of the “big four,” gave a few shocking snubs as well. Ella Mai, for example, is up for Song of the Year with “Boo’d Up,” as well as best R&B Song — but she could easily have fit in with the Best New Artist crowd.

Camila Cabello also debuted this year, and could have been in the running — although her solo career comes after her departure from poppy girl group Fifth Harmony. The Recording Academy has mentioned in the past that they don’t often count the solo ventures of former group members as “new,” Billboard reported.