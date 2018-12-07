Duchess Meghan has been warned about sharing her political views.

Before Meghan Markle became a part of the royal family, she was vocal about her political opinions — sharing them at the drop of a hat. But one of the rules of being a royal is keeping your thoughts on anything controversial to yourself. But royal expert Robert Jobson has shared on his podcast that he doesn’t believe Duchess Meghan can stay mute for long.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made things official, she shared her thoughts on everything from the American presidency to Brexit, and the newly minted Duchess didn’t mince words, says the Sun.

Markle called Donald Trump a “misogynistic and decisive character,” and came out firmly against Brexit. Jobson has called Markle an “outspoken feminist and campaigner,” and wonders how long she can hold her tongue when it comes to political and social matters.

He adds that her natural inclination to be forthright is in direct conflict with the royal rules.

“Perhaps the most important rule that has implications for the survival of the ancient and unelected institution is that the royal family is not allowed to vote, hold any type of political office or speak publicly about politics.”

And she will "not easily be silenced by the niceties of royal protocol".

Jobson continues, saying that members of the royal family are not supposed to tip their hand to indicate that they support one political party over another. But he adds that it’s tough to imagine that Duchess Meghan will be able to stay mum.

“[Markle] is not afraid to use her voice and [will] not easily be silenced by the niceties of royal protocol”.

The royal expert elaborated upon this point, saying that he believes that there is some truth to the buzz that there is a rift — or at least a chill — in the palace between Markle and Kate Middleton.

“There’s a lot of information coming out of the Palace at the moment, the Palace are doing their best to put a dampener on it. I heard that there are tensions — I personally think there’s some truth in it.”

Kate Middleton has done a great job in remaining neutral regarding her political views, and instead has directed her focus on her pet project — which is mental health concerns.

While it's possible that Duchess Meghan might take a few tips from her sister-in-law about remaining publicly neutral politically, it seems that Kate Middleton isn't above taking some fashion cues from Markle, per the Inquisitr, who tends to take a more modern, practical approach to fashion.