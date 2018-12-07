‘American Horror Story’ Spoilers: Ryan Murphy Says The ‘Coven’ Witches Will ‘Be Back’

American Horror Story spoilers are already dropping. However, there’s a twist. The show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has promised fans that they will see the witches from Coven again, just not next season.

According to a Dec. 7 report by People Magazine, Ryan Murphy gave a little scoop on an upcoming seasons of American Horror Story. Currently, not much is known about the upcoming Season 9, although there have been rumors of an alien-themed season, it looks like beyond that fans will see Cordelia and the rest of the witches from Miss Robichaux’s Academy return.

“The witches will be back. Not next season, but we have something really fun planned,” Murphy said during his recent Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

However, as far as dishing any more details on Season 9 or beyond, Ryan Murphy stayed mum, revealing that he hasn’t even told the cast members what his plans are just yet.

“I can’t say what it is! I’m going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I’m gonna tell them for the first time. So I have to tell them first,” Murphy stated.

As many American Horror Story fans already know, the witches were first introduced during the horror anthology’s third season, Coven. In that season Jessica Lange played the role of The Supreme witch, Fiona Goode, with Sarah Paulson in the role of her daughter, Cordelia, who later becomes The Supreme.

The other witches include Taissa Farminga as Zoe Benson, Frances Conroy as Myrtle Snow, Lily Rabe as Misty Day, Gabourey Sidibe as Queenie, and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery.

In Season 8’s Apocalypse, fans were introduced to even more witches, including Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Adina Porter as Dinah Stevens, and Billie Lourd as Mallory. The witches returned with their new friends to fight off the Antichrist, Michael Langdon, played by Cody Fern.

In the end, it was Mallory who set the world right again, which included going back in time to kill Michael before he could cause havoc on earth. This meant that the witches at the academy were all alive and well, and free to return in future seasons of American Horror Story for whatever Ryan Murphy can dream up.

American Horror Story Season 9 has yet to be revealed, but it is likely that the newest season of the FX series will premiere in the fall of 2019, as the past few seasons making their debut in September so that they can be wrapped up by the holiday season.