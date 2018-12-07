Joe Alwyn Opens Up About Relationship With Taylor Swift to ‘Esquire’

Joe Alwyn sat down with Esquire to talk about his upcoming projects and to dish a little on his highly-private relationship with superstar Taylor Swift. The magazine asked the Boy Erased actor if he sought out any counsel on how to deal with keeping a relationship — one that is so public — just between the two famous folks, and the actor said that he guides himself when it comes to their love life.

“I didn’t seek out advice on that. Because I know what I feel about it. I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share. And what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to,” Alwyn noted.

Rumors of a hook-up started swirling around Alwyn and Swift in 2017. The couple have since been spotted out in public quite a few times. Most recently, Alwyn joined Swift out in New York City earlier this week. A source close to Swift told Us in July that the actor has Swift feeling happier than she ever has been.

“Joe has really showed her a different lifestyle and the value of privacy. He’s very supportive of her career. Taylor is so much happier without her personal life in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is,” the source told Us.

With that kind of support, and a mutual agreement to keep the relationship out of the spotlight, the source revealed to Us that Swift hopes that the couple will be engaged soon.

“She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point,” they added.

In his Esquire sit down, Alwyn elaborated on his past and present projects. He had is breakout role in the the 2016 film Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, and further success in the 2017 flick Operation Finale. Alwyn is currently working on Harriet, a Kasi Lemmons directed biopic on abolitionist Harriet Tubman.

The actor will star in the upcoming Mary Queen of Scots — along side Saoirse Ronan — as Robert Dudley, the right hand man of Queen Elizabeth (played by Margot Robbie). Mary Queen of Scots debuts in the U.S. this week.

“The others try to circle the women and use them for their own advantage. That’s not to say that my character is incapable of doing that, but he has higher priorities or higher feelings—his love and loyalty to Elizabeth,” Alwyn said of the role.