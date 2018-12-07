Hilary Duff Says Her Son Luca Is An ‘Amazing’ Brother To Her Newborn Daughter

Hilary Duff’s newborn daughter, Banks Violet, has already captured the heart of Duff’s 6-year-old son, Luca. The actress revealed on Thursday that, despite only being in the family for two months, Luca treats Banks as if “she’s always been there,” Entertainment Tonight shared.

Duff spoke with ET’s Katie Krause at Love Leo’s Rescue 1st Annual Cocktails for a Cause Fundraiser on Thursday, where she spilled all the details about her happy little family. The mother of two welcomed baby Banks to the family on October 25 with boyfriend Matthew Koma. Luca, whom Duff shares with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, has reportedly shown nothing but love for the child so far, despite Duff’s concerns that he would feel forgotten.

“Obviously a newborn needs their mom the most and when I start to feel bad that she consumes most of my time, I look at him and he’s totally fine,” the actress shared.

Duff added that Luca is incredibly affectionate towards Banks, always willing to hold her and keep an eye on her. The 6-year-old is often the one to alert Duff when Banks is about to cry.

Koma, whom Duff began dating in January of last year, has also been wonderful with Banks, Duff said.

“He’s a really good dad and he’s patient with her,” the Younger star admitted.

The happy family also own four dogs, which Duff admitted is due to the fact that she’s a huge dog lover.

Like most parents, Duff has been documenting Banks’ adorable milestones on social media for all to see. On Wednesday, the former Disney Channel star shared a video to Instagram Stories of herself with Banks smiling in her arms, something the baby has never done before, according to OK! Magazine.

“Do you know how to smile now?” the mother asked Banks.

Duff also often gives fans an inside look into the family’s daily activities. Earlier this week, Duff and Koma brought the children along to shop for a Christmas tree. Banks unfortunately screamed the entire time, Duff said in the caption of a family photo during the outing.

The actress revealed that she loves being a new mother again, although it is plenty of work. Duff said that she often finds herself running from one place to the next, picking up Luca for an after-school activity and then running home to cook dinner while also nursing Banks. But, Duff also gracefully admitted that she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s insane and amazing at the same time and you just do it. You just figure out a way to do it,” Duff said.