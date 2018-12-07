Kim Kardashian Stuns In Bright Pink Outfit While Shopping With Sister Kourtney

Kim Kardahian and her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, were spotted out doing a bit of Christmas shopping, and the reality star looked chic as usual.

According to a Dec. 7 report by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian headed to Aldik Home in Van Nuys, California, to grab some festive holiday decorations on Thursday, and she had her older sister, Kourtney, in tow.

Photographers caught the sisters on camera during their shopping trip. Kim was spotted wearing a bright all-pink look, while Kourtney opted for more neutral colors.

Kim sported a pair of pink sweatpants with a graphic “stone head” detail on them by Ashley Williams. the sweats retail for about $175. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also sported a bright pink, oversize blazer on top.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves, which fell over her shoulders and back during the shopping trip. Kim completed her look with a pair of tan and black heels.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian rocked a pair of black jeans and a simple white t-shirt. She paired the ensemble with a floor length brown leather coat, and a pair of black heels.

Kourtney wore her dark hair parted do the side and in a wet look, which was pushed over one shoulder. She also sported black polish on her fingernails for the outing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardshian recently revealed during an episode of KUWTK, that viewers now “hate” her after she called Kourtney Kardashian the least interesting member of the family to look at.

“Oh my god. People are going so crazy,” Kourtney said during the episode. “They hate me,” Kim replies.

“People think I said ‘kill your mom,'” Kim says of the fan reaction. Kourt then goes on to say that people have been messaging her and revealing they’ve been abused by their family members and know that it’s very hurtful. “I knew they would do this to me,” Kim stated.

Kourtney then went on to say that someone had called her out and told her that she should be thanking Kim for her career, to which Scott Disick chimed in, “I do all the time.”

The trio had a good laugh, especially when Kourt told them that she believes that without her “personality” and knack for “being funny” the reality show “wouldn’t exist.”

Fans can see more of Kim Kardashian and her family when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!