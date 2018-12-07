Grammy Awards 2019: Who Scored A Nomination, Who Was Snubbed

Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the pack of Grammy nominees for the 2019 awards with eight and seven nominations, respectively, for their groundbreaking albums The Black Panther: The Album and Scorpion.
Producer Boi-1Da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile are just behind them with six apiece, reported Variety.
Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., and producer Sounwave all were lauded with five nominations each.
The Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 10 from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/PT.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards.
Album of the Year
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake – Scorpion
Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour
Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B – I Like It
Brandi Carlile – The Joke
Childish Gambino – This Is America
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow
Drake – God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars
Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar
Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”
Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”
Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck – “Colors”
Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”
Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”
Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”
Post Malone – “Better Now”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”
Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”
Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”
Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – “The Middle”
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila Cabello – Camila
Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande – Sweetener
Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes
Pink – Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift – Reputation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson – My Way
Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal – Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B – “Be Careful”
Drake – “Nice for What”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Anderson.Paak – “Bubblin”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration
Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – “Like I Do”
6LACK ft. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”
Best Rap Song
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”
Eminem – “Lucky You”
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”
Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Win”
Best Rap Album
Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy
Mac Miller- Swimming
Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap
Pusha-T – Daytona
Travis Scott – Astroworld
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”
Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”
THE FEVER 333 – “Made An America”
Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”
Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”
Best Metal Performance
Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”
Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”
High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”
Trivium – “Betrayer”
Underoath – “On My Teeth”
Best Rock Song
Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”
Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”
Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”
St. Vincent – “Masseduction”
Ghost – “Rats”
Best Rock Album
Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy – M A N I A
Ghost – Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires
Weezer – Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck – Colors
Björk – Utopia
David Byrne – American Utopia
St. Vincent – Masseduction
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
The Carters – “Summer”
Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”
H.E.R. – “Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]”
PJ Morton – “First Began”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”
Betty LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”
MAJOR. – “Honest”
PJ Morton – “How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]”
Charlie Wilson – “Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]”
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”
Miguel – “Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. – “Focus”
Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”
Best Urban Contemporary Album
The Carters – Everything Is Love
Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
Miguel – War & Leisure
Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges – Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway – Honestly
H.E.R. – H.E.R.
PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best Dance Recording
Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]”
Disclosure – “Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]”
Fisher – “Losing It”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]”
Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Jon Hopkins – Singularity
Justice – Woman
Sofi Tukker – Treehouse
SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides
TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
Patton Oswalt – Annihilation
Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation
Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape
Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers
Chris Rock – Tamborine
Remix
Best Remixed Recording
Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD – “Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)”
Charlie Puth – “How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)”
Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal – “Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)”
Kygo, Justin Jesso – “Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)”
HAIM – “Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Call Me by Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther
Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049
Michael Giacchino – Coco
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water
John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Song Written for Visual Media
Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”
Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”
Miguel – “Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Best Music Video
The Carters – “Apes***”
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”
Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”
Tierra Whack – “MUMBO JUMBO”
Best Music Film
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
Elvis Presley: The King