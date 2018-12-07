Grammy Awards 2019: Who Scored A Nomination, Who Was Snubbed

Kendrick Lamar and Drake lead the pack of Grammy nominees for the 2019 awards with eight and seven nominations, respectively, for their groundbreaking albums The Black Panther: The Album and Scorpion.

Producer Boi-1Da and Americana singer Brandi Carlile are just behind them with six apiece, reported Variety.

Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Maren Morris, R&B newcomer H.E.R., and producer Sounwave all were lauded with five nominations each.

The Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, Feb. 10 from Los Angeles’ Staples Center. The broadcast will air live on CBS from 8-11:30 p.m. ET/PT.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 61st Grammy Awards.

Album of the Year

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

Brandi Carlile – By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake – Scorpion

Various Artists – Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves – Golden Hour

Post Malone – Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe – Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B – I Like It

Brandi Carlile – The Joke

Childish Gambino – This Is America

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – Shallow

Drake – God’s Plan

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – All the Stars

Post Malone & 21 Savage – Rockstar

Zedd & Maren Morris – The Middle

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Shawn Mendes – “In My Blood”

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Zedd & Maren Morris – “The Middle”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck – “Colors”

Camila Cabello – “Havana (Live)”

Ariana Grande – “God Is a Woman”

Lady Gaga – “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)”

Post Malone – “Better Now”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera ft. Demi Lovato – “Fall In Line”

Backstreet Boys – “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B – “Girls Like You”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey – “The Middle”

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello – Camila

Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life

Ariana Grande – Sweetener

Shawn Mendes – Shawn Mendes

Pink – Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift – Reputation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall – Love Is Here to Stay

Willie Nelson – My Way

Gregory Porter – Nat “King” Cole & Me

Seal – Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand – The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – “Be Careful”

Drake – “Nice for What”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Anderson.Paak – “Bubblin”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration

Christina Aguilera ft. Goldlink – “Like I Do”

6LACK ft. J. Cole – “Pretty Little Fears”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Post Malone ft. 21 Savage – “Rockstar”

Best Rap Song

Drake – “God’s Plan”

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, & James Blake – “King’s Dead”

Eminem – “Lucky You”

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, & Swae Lee – “Sicko Mode”

Jay Rock ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Win”

Best Rap Album

Cardi B – Invasion of Privacy

Mac Miller- Swimming

Nipsey Hussle – Victory Lap

Pusha-T – Daytona

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “Four Out of Five”

Chris Cornell – “When Bad Does Good”

THE FEVER 333 – “Made An America”

Greta Van Fleet – “Highway Tune”

Halestorm – “Uncomfortable”

Best Metal Performance

Between the Buried and Me – “Condemned to the Gallows”

Deafheaven – “Honeycomb”

High on Fire – “Electric Messiah”

Trivium – “Betrayer”

Underoath – “On My Teeth”

Best Rock Song

Greta Van Fleet – “Black Smoke Rising”

Twenty One Pilots – “Jumpsuit”

Bring Me the Horizon – “MANTRA”

St. Vincent – “Masseduction”

Ghost – “Rats”

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains – Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy – M A N I A

Ghost – Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet – From the Fires

Weezer – Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino

Beck – Colors

Björk – Utopia

David Byrne – American Utopia

St. Vincent – Masseduction

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

The Carters – “Summer”

Lalah Hathaway – “Y O Y”

H.E.R. – “Best Part [ft. Daniel Caesar]”

PJ Morton – “First Began”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Leon Bridges – “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand”

Betty LaVette – “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight”

MAJOR. – “Honest”

PJ Morton – “How Deep Is Your Love [ft. Yebba]”

Charlie Wilson – “Made for Love [ft. Lalah Hathaway]”

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai – “Boo’d Up”

Miguel – “Come Through and Chill [ft. J. Cole and Salaam Remi]”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. – “Focus”

Toni Braxton – “Long As I Live”

Best Urban Contemporary Album

The Carters – Everything Is Love

Chloe x Halle – The Kids Are Alright

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz – Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

Miguel – War & Leisure

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton – Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges – Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway – Honestly

H.E.R. – H.E.R.

PJ Morton – Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best Dance Recording

Above & Beyond – “Northern Soul [ft. Richard Bedford]”

Disclosure – “Ultimatum [ft. Fatoumata Diawara]”

Fisher – “Losing It”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity [ft. Diplo and Mark Ronson]”

Virtual Self – “Ghost Voices”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Jon Hopkins – Singularity

Justice – Woman

Sofi Tukker – Treehouse

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA – Lune Rouge

Comedy

Best Comedy Album

Patton Oswalt – Annihilation

Dave Chappelle – Equanimity & the Bird Revelation

Jim Gaffigan – Noble Ape

Fred Armisen – Standup for Drummers

Chris Rock – Tamborine

Remix

Best Remixed Recording

Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present LSD – “Audio (CID Remix Official Dance Remix)”

Charlie Puth – “How Long (EDX’s Dubai Skyline Remix)”

Gabriel & Dresden feat. Sub Teal – “Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)”

Kygo, Justin Jesso – “Stargazing [ft. Justin Jesso] (Kaskade Remix)”

HAIM – “Walking Away (Mura Masa remix)”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Call Me by Your Name

Deadpool 2

The Greatest Showman

Lady Bird

Stranger Things

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther

Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer – Blade Runner 2049

Michael Giacchino – Coco

Alexandre Desplat – The Shape of Water

John Williams – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Kendrick Lamar & SZA – “All the Stars”

Sufjan Stevens – “Mystery of Love”

Miguel – “Remember Me [ft. Natalia Lafourcade]”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Keala Settle & the Greatest Showman Ensemble – “This Is Me”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Best Music Video

The Carters – “Apes***”

Childish Gambino – “This Is America”

Joyner Lucas – “I’m Not Racist”

Janelle Monáe – “PYNK”

Tierra Whack – “MUMBO JUMBO”

Best Music Film

Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars

Whitney

Quincy

Itzhak

Elvis Presley: The King